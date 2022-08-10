E Ink : Announcement on behalf of Transcend Optronics' BoD resolved to implement the plant expansion.

Statement

1.Type of contract:Engaging others to build on own land 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/10 3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with the Company:Not yet signed 4.Major content of the contract (including total contract amount, anticipated monetary amount of participation in the investment, and start and end dates of the contract), restrictive covenants, and other important terms and conditions: The total investment in civil engineering and electromechanical construction is about RMB325,223,113 Restrictive covenants,and other important terms and conditions:None. 5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its appraisal opinion:NA 6.Name of the real property appraiser:NA 7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser:NA 8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition: Operational needs. 9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NA 10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:No. 11.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/08/10 12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee:NA 13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price, or special price:NA 14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA 15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA 16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and opinion of the CPA:NA 17.Name of the CPA firm:NA 18.Name of the CPA:NA 19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA 20.29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.