E Ink : Announcement on behalf of Transcend Optronics' BoD resolved to implement the plant expansion.
08/10/2022 | 04:16am EDT
Provided by: E INK HOLDINGS INC.
Date of announcement
2022/08/10
Time of announcement
16:06:06
Subject
Announcement on behalf of Transcend Optronics' BoD
resolved to implement the plant expansion.
Date of events
2022/08/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 20
Statement
1.Type of contract:Engaging others to build on own land
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/10
3.Counterparty to the contract and relationship with
the Company:Not yet signed
4.Major content of the contract (including total contract
amount, anticipated monetary amount of participation in the
investment, and start and end dates of the contract),
restrictive covenants, and other important terms and
conditions:
The total investment in civil engineering and
electromechanical construction is about RMB325,223,113
Restrictive covenants,and other important terms
and conditions:None.
5.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal opinion:NA
6.Name of the real property appraiser:NA
7.Practice certificate number of the real property appraiser:NA
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition:
Operational needs.
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present
transaction:NA
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is
a related party:No.
11.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/08/10
12.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the
audit committee:NA
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal
reports and opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
E Ink Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 08:15:03 UTC.