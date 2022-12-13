Brands Launch New Color eReaders for Sustainable Digital Reading

E Ink (8069.TW), the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in digital paper technology, today announced that E Ink Gallery™ 3 has moved into mass production, with customers: Bigme, BOOX, iFlyTek, iReader, PocketBook, Readmoo and AOC expect to launch their products with Gallery 3 with ship dates to customers in 2023 and beyond.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005219/en/

E Ink Announces E Ink Gallery™ 3 Moves Into Mass Production With Customer Launches (Graphic: Business Wire)

E Ink has been most famous for its line of black and white eReaders available throughout the world, with millions sold each year. Making color available in eReaders has been a focus of the company for several years. With this announcement, the Company’s flagship color product will now be found in commercially released products that bring together the benefits of both the color offering, while preserving the low power attributes E Ink is known for. Gallery 3 is suitable for eReader and eNote in digital reading, education and textbooks, professional use and even IoT devices.

“E Ink is very excited to have seven major customers announce new products featuring E Ink Gallery 3,” said Johnson Lee, CEO of E Ink. “E Ink Gallery 3 opens up a new chapter in digital reading, offers customers a full color, enhanced reading and shopping experience for eBooks, while offering sustainable reading options. We believe customers who own black and white eReaders will be encouraged to upgrade to a color reading experience with Gallery 3.”

E Ink Gallery 3 is based on the E Ink ACeP™ Advanced Color ePaper platform. In this platform, a full-color gamut is achieved through a four particle ink system: cyan, magenta, yellow and white, which allows a full color gamut at each pixel. Gallery 3 offers substantial technological improvements in many aspects over its first generation. Black and white update time has been improved to 350 milliseconds (ms), fast color mode is 500 ms, standard color mode is 750-1000 ms and best color is achieved at 1500 ms. Pen input capability supports black and white and an addition of several other colors and an update time of 30 ms. E Ink Gallery 3 will be offered with E Ink’s new ComfortGaze™ front light. ComfortGaze has been engineered to reduce the amount of blue light reflected off the surface of the display, providing further comfort while reading with reduced Blue Light Ratio (BLR) and Blue Light Toxicity Factor (BLTF) by up to 60 percent and 24 percent respectively compared to the previous generation of front light design.

Unlike an LCD tablet, E Ink products only require power to change an image, not to display it. This results in a very low powered device, with charges needed every few weeks vs. daily. In the past five years, 130 million eReaders have been in use globally, replacing the purchase of paper editions of books. It is estimated that paper books and LCD device would emit more than 100,000 and 50 times CO2 vs. eReaders respectively throughout that time.

Bigme Group took the lead in using the latest ink screen technology of E Ink Gallery 3, and released Bigme Galy on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter in the international market, which funded 320,000 US dollars in the early stage and is expected to exceed $1 million. “It is an encouraging moment that E Ink Gallery 3 is announced in mass production”, comments Bigme . “In the future, our brands will join hands to promote the upgrading of E Ink screen technology and provide users with a more eye-friendly reading experience!”

"The market entry of our new PocketBook Viva e-reader based on E Ink Gallery 3 will be one of the most significant events of the first half of 2023 for our company," said Evgeniy Zaitsev, Head of Sales of PocketBook International S.A. "This product is special to us because we have always believed that the future of digital reading is in color ePaper technologies. Ten years ago PocketBook was among the first manufacturers who released an e-reader with a color E Ink screen. Over the following years we used the latest color ePaper technologies to provide an outstanding reading experience to our users. And now we are happy to continue this more than ten-year tradition with PocketBook Viva, which is a long-awaited new stage of e-reading in color development."

Sophie Pang, CEO of Readmoo, expects the mass production of Gallery 3 could open up a different experience for readers. “As a leading brand in the traditional Chinese market, we are eager to work with E Ink, providing our users with a happy and colorful reading experiences. It’s our shared goal to provide comfortable and environmentally friendly e-reader products to our readers.”

About E Ink Holdings

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT’s Media Lab, provides an ideal display medium for applications spanning eReaders and eNotes, retail, home, hospital, transportation, logistics, and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. E Ink’s electrophoretic display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its low power displays enable customers to reach their sustainability goals, and E Ink has pledged using 100% renewable energy in 2030 and reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2040. E Ink is a member of the Climate Pledge, has joined the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), and has been listed as one of the Asia-Pacific Climate Leaders by the Financial Times, Nikkei and Statista in 2022. Listed in Taiwan's Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world's largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit www.eink.com. E Ink. We Make Surfaces Smart and Green.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005219/en/