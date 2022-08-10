E Ink : Convening an investor conference on August 17, 2022
08/10/2022 | 04:16am EDT
Provided by: E INK HOLDINGS INC.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/08/10
Time of announcement
16:05:45
Subject
Convening an investor conference on August 17, 2022
Date of events
2022/08/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/17
2.Time of institutional investor conference:2:30 p.m.
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Online teleconference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Presenting 2022 Q2 company updates and financial results.
Schedule and Webcast Links:
2:30 - 3:30 p.m. (Taiwan Time): In Mandarin
(https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3185911232620865038)
Webinar ID: 278-505-579
4:00 - 5:00 p.m. (Taiwan Time): In English
(https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7805175085186950669)
Webinar ID: 693-818-131
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The platform used for this online investor conference is"GoToWebinar."
Attendees can join the conference through the computer or mobile app.
