  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. E Ink Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8069   TW0008069006

E INK HOLDINGS INC.

(8069)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-08-08
201.00 TWD   -1.95%
04:16aE INK : Announcement on behalf of Transcend Optronics' BoD resolved to implement the plant expansion.
PU
04:16aE INK : Convening an investor conference on August 17, 2022
PU
08/05E INK : Announcement of the BoD has resolved to add and activate the budget for the Electrical equipment and FPL production equipment of the Hsinchu factory building.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

E Ink : Convening an investor conference on August 17, 2022

08/10/2022 | 04:16am EDT
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: E INK HOLDINGS INC.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/10 Time of announcement 16:05:45
Subject 
 Convening an investor conference on August 17, 2022
Date of events 2022/08/17 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/17
2.Time of institutional investor conference:2:30 p.m.
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
 Online teleconference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
 Presenting 2022 Q2 company updates and financial results.
 Schedule and Webcast Links:
 2:30 - 3:30 p.m. (Taiwan Time): In Mandarin
(https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3185911232620865038)
 Webinar ID: 278-505-579
 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. (Taiwan Time): In English
(https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7805175085186950669)
Webinar ID: 693-818-131
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 The platform used for this online investor conference is"GoToWebinar."
 Attendees can join the conference through the computer or mobile app.

Disclaimer

E Ink Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 08:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 29 070 M 968 M 968 M
Net income 2022 7 697 M 256 M 256 M
Net cash 2022 2 141 M 71,2 M 71,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,8x
Yield 2022 2,38%
Capitalization 229 B 7 629 M 7 629 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,81x
EV / Sales 2023 5,54x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart E INK HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
E Ink Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E INK HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 201,00 TWD
Average target price 237,67 TWD
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johnson Lee Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Feng Yuan Kan President & Director
Patrick Chang Director-Financial Division & Deputy Spokesman
Lloyd Chen Chief Financial Officer & Spokesman
Chuan Chuan Tsai Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E INK HOLDINGS INC.33.11%7 629
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.-6.11%30 394
CORNING INCORPORATED-4.97%30 347
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION-28.20%8 968
AUO CORPORATION-36.90%4 528
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.-35.37%4 268