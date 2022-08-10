E Ink : Convening an investor conference on August 17, 2022

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/17 2.Time of institutional investor conference:2:30 p.m. 3.Location of institutional investor conference: Online teleconference 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: Presenting 2022 Q2 company updates and financial results. Schedule and Webcast Links: 2:30 - 3:30 p.m. (Taiwan Time): In Mandarin (https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3185911232620865038) Webinar ID: 278-505-579 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. (Taiwan Time): In English (https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7805175085186950669) Webinar ID: 693-818-131 5.Any other matters that need to be specified: The platform used for this online investor conference is"GoToWebinar." Attendees can join the conference through the computer or mobile app.