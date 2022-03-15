Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. E Ink Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8069   TW0008069006

E INK HOLDINGS INC.

(8069)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

E Ink : (Correction)Board of Directors resolved to convene the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in 2022.(Starting date of shareholder proposal period is corrected.)

03/15/2022 | 05:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: E INK HOLDINGS INC.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/15 Time of announcement 16:49:32
Subject 
 (Correction)Board of Directors resolved to convene the
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in 2022.(Starting
date of shareholder proposal period is corrected.)
Date of events 2022/03/11 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/11
2.General shareholders' meeting date:2022/06/22
3.General shareholders' meeting location:
 1F Meeting room  of the company.
 (No. 3, Li Hsin Rd. 1, Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu, Taiwan)
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
 meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
 visual communication shareholders meeting):
physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting I.Reported matters:
 (1)The 2021 EIH business report and financial statements.
 (2)The 2021 Audit Committee's Review report.
 (3)The 2021 EIH employees and directors compensation report.
 (4)The 2021 EIH on the distribution of cash dividends report.
 (5)The EIH Treasury stock Execution and Transfer to Employees report
6.Cause for convening the meeting II.Acknowledged matters:
 (1)Adoption of the 2021 Financial Statements.
 (2)Adoption of the Proposal for Distribution of 2021 Profits.
7.Cause for convening the meeting III.Matters for Discussion:
 (1)Amendment to the Company's Articles of Incorporation.
 (2)Amendment to the Rules of Procedure for Shareholder Meetings.
 (3)Amendment to the Operational procedures for Acquisition and
    Disposal of Assets.
 (4)Adoption of rescind the non-competition restriction on directors.
8.Cause for convening the meeting IV.Election matters:None
9.Cause for convening the meeting V.Other Proposals:None
10.Cause for convening the meeting VI.Extemporary Motions:None
11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/24
12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/22
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)According to the Company Act Article 172-1, any shareholder
   holding one percent (1%) or more of the total number of outstanding
   shares of the Company may propose to the Company a proposal for
   discussion at the meeting.
   The shareholder(s) shall submit the proposal in writing by
   registered mail to the Company at No. 3, Li Hsin Rd. 1, Hsinchu
   Science Park, Hsinchu, Taiwan during the period from 2022/04/15
   to 2022/04/25 .
(2)Shareholders may exercise their rights through electronic vote during
   2022/05/21 to 2022/06/19. Please follow the instruction shown on the
   " stock vote "section of the Taiwan Depository & Clearing
   Corporation's website(http://www.stockvote.com.tw).

Disclaimer

E Ink Holdings Inc. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 08:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about E INK HOLDINGS INC.
05:00aE INK : (Correction)Board of Directors resolved to convene the Annual General Meeting of S..
PU
03/11E INK : Announcement of the Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorseme..
PU
03/11E INK : The BoD has adopted a Proposal for Distribution of 2021 Profits.
PU
03/11E INK : Board of Directors resolved to convene the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ..
PU
03/11E INK : Announcement on behalf of YuanHan Materials Inc. its board of directors resolution..
PU
03/10E INK : Announcement on behalf of New Field e-Paper Co., Ltd.its board of directors resolu..
PU
02/21E INK : Announcement of Attending “Taiwan CEO-CFO Conference 2022 Virtual“
PU
02/16E Ink Announces World's First Display Technology to Receive Dark Sky Certification from..
BU
02/16ANNOUNCEMENT OF ATTENDING &LDQUO;HSB : Disruptive Technology - ePaper“
PU
02/14E INK : Represent subsidiary Hydis Technologies Co., Ltd. to announce the Convocation of O..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 18 498 M 650 M 650 M
Net income 2021 5 066 M 178 M 178 M
Net cash 2021 7 064 M 248 M 248 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,6x
Yield 2021 2,65%
Capitalization 155 B 5 446 M 5 446 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,00x
EV / Sales 2022 5,79x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart E INK HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
E Ink Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E INK HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 136,00 TWD
Average target price 138,80 TWD
Spread / Average Target 2,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Feng Yuan Kan President & Director
Patrick Chang Director-Financial Division & Deputy Spokesman
Lloyd Chen Chief Financial Officer & Spokesman
Johnson Lee Chairman
Chuan Chuan Tsai Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E INK HOLDINGS INC.-9.93%5 446
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.-21.64%41 485
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD-20.75%39 646
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.-14.73%10 528
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.-17.52%6 934
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO.,LTD-17.74%5 529