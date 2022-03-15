E Ink : (Correction)Board of Directors resolved to convene the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in 2022.(Starting date of shareholder proposal period is corrected.)

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/11 2.General shareholders' meeting date:2022/06/22 3.General shareholders' meeting location: 1F Meeting room of the company. (No. 3, Li Hsin Rd. 1, Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu, Taiwan) 4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting / visual communication shareholders meeting): physical shareholders meeting 5.Cause for convening the meeting I.Reported matters: (1)The 2021 EIH business report and financial statements. (2)The 2021 Audit Committee's Review report. (3)The 2021 EIH employees and directors compensation report. (4)The 2021 EIH on the distribution of cash dividends report. (5)The EIH Treasury stock Execution and Transfer to Employees report 6.Cause for convening the meeting II.Acknowledged matters: (1)Adoption of the 2021 Financial Statements. (2)Adoption of the Proposal for Distribution of 2021 Profits. 7.Cause for convening the meeting III.Matters for Discussion: (1)Amendment to the Company's Articles of Incorporation. (2)Amendment to the Rules of Procedure for Shareholder Meetings. (3)Amendment to the Operational procedures for Acquisition and Disposal of Assets. (4)Adoption of rescind the non-competition restriction on directors. 8.Cause for convening the meeting IV.Election matters:None 9.Cause for convening the meeting V.Other Proposals:None 10.Cause for convening the meeting VI.Extemporary Motions:None 11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/24 12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/22 13.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)According to the Company Act Article 172-1, any shareholder holding one percent (1%) or more of the total number of outstanding shares of the Company may propose to the Company a proposal for discussion at the meeting. The shareholder(s) shall submit the proposal in writing by registered mail to the Company at No. 3, Li Hsin Rd. 1, Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu, Taiwan during the period from 2022/04/15 to 2022/04/25 . (2)Shareholders may exercise their rights through electronic vote during 2022/05/21 to 2022/06/19. Please follow the instruction shown on the " stock vote "section of the Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation's website(http://www.stockvote.com.tw).