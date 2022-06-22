Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. E Ink Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8069   TW0008069006

E INK HOLDINGS INC.

(8069)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-20
199.00 TWD   +3.38%
03:35aE INK : Announcement of the shareholders' meeting of the company to adoption of rescind the non-competition restriction on directors.
PU
03:35aE INK : Important resolutions of Annual General Meeting of shareholders in 2022
PU
06/20E INK : Announcement of Attending“UBS Taiwan Virtual Conference 2022”
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

E Ink : Important resolutions of Annual General Meeting of shareholders in 2022

06/22/2022 | 03:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: E INK HOLDINGS INC.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/22 Time of announcement 15:10:49
Subject 
 Important resolutions of Annual General
Meeting of shareholders in 2022
Date of events 2022/06/22 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/22
2.Important resolutions  I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:
 Acknowledgment of the proposal for 2021 profits distribution.
 Cash dividend is NT3.2per share.
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:
 Adoption of the amendment of the Company's Articles of Association.
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:
 Acknowledgment of 2021 Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:NA
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:
 (1)Adoption of the amendment of the Company's"Rules of Procedure for
    Shareholders' Meetings".
 (2)Adoption of the amendment of the Company's"Procedures of Acquisition
    or Disposal of Assets".
 (3)Adoption of rescind the non-competition restriction on directors of
    the Company.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

E Ink Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 07:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about E INK HOLDINGS INC.
03:35aE INK : Announcement of the shareholders' meeting of the company to adoption of rescind th..
PU
03:35aE INK : Important resolutions of Annual General Meeting of shareholders in 2022
PU
06/20E INK : Announcement of Attending“UBS Taiwan Virtual Conference 2022”
PU
06/16E Ink Listed as One of the Asia-Pacific Climate Leaders in 2022
BU
06/08E INK : Announcement of Attending “Nomura Investment Forum Asia 2022“
PU
06/02E INK : Announced the resolution of New Field E-Paper Co.,Ltd. board of directors and liqu..
PU
06/02E INK : Announcement on behalf of New Field e-Paper Co., Ltd of the resolution of BoD to t..
PU
05/26E Ink and ITOCHU Group Further Their Collaboration in Moving Towards a Sustainable, Pap..
BU
05/19E INK : Clarification to the media report
PU
05/19E Ink to Ramp Up Capacity to Meet High Demand
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 28 864 M 970 M 970 M
Net income 2022 7 502 M 252 M 252 M
Net cash 2022 2 141 M 71,9 M 71,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,3x
Yield 2022 2,43%
Capitalization 227 B 7 628 M 7 628 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,79x
EV / Sales 2023 5,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart E INK HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
E Ink Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E INK HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 199,00 TWD
Average target price 223,20 TWD
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johnson Lee Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Feng Yuan Kan President & Director
Patrick Chang Director-Financial Division & Deputy Spokesman
Lloyd Chen Chief Financial Officer & Spokesman
Chuan Chuan Tsai Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E INK HOLDINGS INC.31.79%7 628
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.-12.67%28 625
CORNING INCORPORATED-14.37%26 926
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION-27.55%9 128
AUO CORPORATION-26.86%5 299
INNOLUX CORPORATION-32.40%4 582