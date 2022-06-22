E Ink : Important resolutions of Annual General Meeting of shareholders in 2022
06/22/2022 | 03:35am EDT
Provided by: E INK HOLDINGS INC.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/22
Time of announcement
15:10:49
Subject
Important resolutions of Annual General
Meeting of shareholders in 2022
Date of events
2022/06/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/22
2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:
Acknowledgment of the proposal for 2021 profits distribution.
Cash dividend is NT3.2per share.
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:
Adoption of the amendment of the Company's Articles of Association.
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:
Acknowledgment of 2021 Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:NA
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:
(1)Adoption of the amendment of the Company's"Rules of Procedure for
Shareholders' Meetings".
(2)Adoption of the amendment of the Company's"Procedures of Acquisition
or Disposal of Assets".
(3)Adoption of rescind the non-competition restriction on directors of
the Company.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.