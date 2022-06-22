E Ink : Important resolutions of Annual General Meeting of shareholders in 2022

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/22 2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation: Acknowledgment of the proposal for 2021 profits distribution. Cash dividend is NT3.2per share. 3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter: Adoption of the amendment of the Company's Articles of Association. 4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements: Acknowledgment of 2021 Financial Statements. 5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:NA 6.Important resolutions V.Other matters: (1)Adoption of the amendment of the Company's"Rules of Procedure for Shareholders' Meetings". (2)Adoption of the amendment of the Company's"Procedures of Acquisition or Disposal of Assets". (3)Adoption of rescind the non-competition restriction on directors of the Company. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.