Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. E Ink Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8069   TW0008069006

E INK HOLDINGS INC.

(8069)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

E Ink Joins Forces with Premium Automaker Showing the BMW iX Flow Wrapped in Digital Paper Technology at CES 2022

01/05/2022 | 02:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Concept car demonstrates pioneering technology in personalization and self-expression

E Ink, “E Ink” (8069.TW), the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in digital paper technology, today announced BMW, Munich-based premium car manufacturer, will unveil the BMW iX Flow Featuring E Ink at CES 2022: an E Ink digital paper-wrapped concept car showcasing a transformation in the way surfaces are experienced.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105005914/en/

E Ink joins forces with BMW to unveil the BMW iX Flow wrapped in digital paper technology at CES 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

E Ink joins forces with BMW to unveil the BMW iX Flow wrapped in digital paper technology at CES 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

Combining E Ink’s innovative and rugged digital paper with BMW’s intelligent design algorithms enables the exterior to change from black to white in a dynamic flow. The iX Flow is using E Ink Prism, a design film developed by E Ink for the architecture and design markets. E Ink Prism is fully programmable, giving BMW the creative freedom to customize the patterns and materials. To accomplish this, E Ink engineers worked closely with BMW engineers to create optimal functionality and perfect color switching of their complex laser cut designs which align with the curves of the car.

“E Ink’s color changing technology is technically amazing. Seeing it formed on our highly curved surfaces is absolutely unexpected and seemingly magical,” said Stella Clarke, Head of Project for the BMW iX Flow Featuring E Ink.

In addition to personalization, a variable exterior also contributes to the efficiency of the vehicle. By nature, a white exterior on hot days would reflect sunlight and conversely, a black exterior on cold days would absorb the sunlight. This could reduce the amount of energy the vehicle uses for heating and cooling the interior.

The process of changing the color of the car is extremely efficient because of E Ink’s ultra-low power technology. E Ink’s digital paper is bistable – meaning it only uses power to change color, not to maintain it. This inherent trait makes it possible to change the color of the car with minimal power, and aligns with the sustainability mission of the all-electric vehicle.

“This concept car with BMW is an amazing display of how surfaces of the future will transform to personalize, customize and provide information,” said Tim O’Malley, AVP, US Regional Business Unit. “Because E Ink is incredibly low power and durable, we can put our display technology on almost any surface, transforming a once static space into something dynamic and spectacular – and sustainable.”

Most displays emit light. E Ink does not – it reflects ambient light in its surroundings. This gives the display a paint-like appearance and a natural visual experience. The electronic ink is made up of millions of tiny microcapsules that are filled with white and black pigments – the same ink pigments used in the printing industry today. These pigments can be moved up or down using an electric field in a controlled manner, thereby changing the appearance at the surface of the display.

The BMW iX Flow Featuring E Ink will be on display at CES 2022, January 5-7, 2022, at the BMW Pavilion (Silver 3). For more information, please visit here.

Learn more about E Ink Prism, and how it has also been used in an outdoor public artwork featuring thousands of tiles on the façade of the San Diego International Airport parking garage at www.eink.com.

About E Ink Holdings
E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT’s Media Lab, has transformed and defined the eReader market, enabling a new multi-billion dollar market in less than 10 years. E Ink’s low power products are ideal for IoT applications ranging from retail, home, hospital, transportation and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. The Company’s corporate philosophy aims to deliver revolutionary products, user experiences and environmental benefits through advanced technology development. This vision has led to its continuous investments in the field of ePaper displays as well as expanding the use of its technologies into a number of other markets and applications including smart packaging and fashion. Its Electrophoretic Display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its Fringe Field Switching (FFS) technologies are a standard for high-end LCD displays and have been licensed to all major liquid crystal display makers in the world. Listed in Taiwan's Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world's largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit www.eink.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about E INK HOLDINGS INC.
02:16pE Ink Joins Forces with Premium Automaker Showing the BMW iX Flow Wrapped in Digital Pa..
BU
2021E Ink Announces Pledge to Reach Net Zero Carbon Emissions By 2040
BU
2021E Ink Announces ITOCHU Corporation Joins the E Ink ePaper Ecosystem
BU
2021E Ink Holding Inc. Announces that Itochu Corporation has Joined the E Ink ePaper Ecosys..
CI
2021Japan's Itochu, Taiwan's E Ink to tie up on e-paper business
AQ
2021E Ink, TPV display targets retail, transportation markets
AQ
2021E Ink and TPV Technology Announce Launch of a 25.3-inch Four-Color ePaper Signage
BU
2021E Ink and TPV Technology Announce Launch of a 25.3-inch Four-Color ePaper Signage
CI
2021E Ink Holdings Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ende..
CI
2021E Ink Co-Develops Paper Like Display Standard with TÜV Rheinland and Receives World's F..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 18 459 M 669 M 669 M
Net income 2021 5 060 M 183 M 183 M
Net cash 2021 7 064 M 256 M 256 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,2x
Yield 2021 2,25%
Capitalization 173 B 6 296 M 6 283 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,01x
EV / Sales 2022 6,36x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart E INK HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
E Ink Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E INK HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 152,00 TWD
Average target price 137,67 TWD
Spread / Average Target -9,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Feng Yuan Kan President & Director
Patrick Chang Director-Financial Division & Deputy Spokesman
Lloyd Chen Chief Financial Officer & Spokesman
Johnson Lee Chairman
Chuan Chuan Tsai Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E INK HOLDINGS INC.0.66%6 482
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.1.73%53 677
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.4.20%51 729
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.-7.87%11 580
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.-17.81%7 385
TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD.6.19%7 358