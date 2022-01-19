E Ink : Represent subsidiary Dream Pacific International Limited to announce the important resolutions of shareholder's meeting
01/19/2022 | 05:52am EST
Provided by: E INK HOLDINGS INC.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/01/19
Time of announcement
18:38:32
Subject
Represent subsidiary Dream Pacific International
Limited to announce the important resolutions of
shareholder's meeting
Date of events
2022/01/19
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/01/19
2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:NA
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:
Adoption of the amendment of the Company charter.
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:NA
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:NA
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:NA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
E Ink Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 10:51:07 UTC.