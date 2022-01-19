E Ink : Represent subsidiary Dream Pacific International Limited to announce the important resolutions of shareholder's meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/01/19 2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:NA 3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter: Adoption of the amendment of the Company charter. 4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:NA 5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:NA 6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:NA 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None