E Ink : Represent subsidiary Hydis Technologies Co., Ltd. to announce the Convocation of Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders resolved by Board of Directors in 2022

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/02/14 2.General shareholders' meeting date:2022/03/30 3.General shareholders' meeting location: Rosemary Room of Hotel Samjung 4.Cause for convening the meeting I.Reported matters: (1) Internal auditor's audit report (2) Business Report for Fiscal Year 2021 (3) Report of Appointment of Independent Auditor (4) Report of Internal Accounting Control Assessment 5.Cause for convening the meeting II.Acknowledged matters: (1) Approval of Financial Statements for Fiscal Year 2021 6.Cause for convening the meeting III, Matters for Discussion: (1) Approval of Ceiling Amounts of Remuneration for Directors and Statutory Auditor for 2022 7.Cause for convening the meeting IV.Election matters:No 8.Cause for convening the meeting V.Other Proposals:No 9.Cause for convening the meeting VI.Extemporary Motions:No 10.Book closure starting date:NA 11.Book closure ending date:NA 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None