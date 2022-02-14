Log in
E Ink : Represent subsidiary Hydis Technologies Co., Ltd. to announce the Convocation of Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders resolved by Board of Directors in 2022

02/14/2022 | 10:23am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: E INK HOLDINGS INC.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/14 Time of announcement 20:09:02
Subject 
 Represent subsidiary Hydis Technologies Co., Ltd.
to announce the Convocation of Ordinary General Meeting of
Shareholders resolved by Board of Directors in 2022
Date of events 2022/02/14 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/02/14
2.General shareholders' meeting date:2022/03/30
3.General shareholders' meeting location:
 Rosemary Room of Hotel Samjung
4.Cause for convening the meeting I.Reported matters:
(1) Internal auditor's audit report
(2) Business Report for Fiscal Year 2021
(3) Report of Appointment of Independent Auditor
(4) Report of Internal Accounting Control Assessment
5.Cause for convening the meeting II.Acknowledged matters:
(1) Approval of Financial Statements for Fiscal Year 2021
6.Cause for convening the meeting III, Matters for Discussion:
(1) Approval of Ceiling Amounts of Remuneration for Directors
    and Statutory Auditor for 2022
7.Cause for convening the meeting IV.Election matters:No
8.Cause for convening the meeting V.Other Proposals:No
9.Cause for convening the meeting VI.Extemporary Motions:No
10.Book closure starting date:NA
11.Book closure ending date:NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

E Ink Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 15:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 18 459 M 663 M 663 M
Net income 2021 5 060 M 182 M 182 M
Net cash 2021 7 064 M 254 M 254 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,5x
Yield 2021 2,30%
Capitalization 161 B 5 794 M 5 794 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,36x
EV / Sales 2022 5,90x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,1%
Income Statement Evolution
