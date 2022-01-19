Log in
    8069   TW0008069006

E INK HOLDINGS INC.

(8069)
E Ink : Represent subsidiary PVI Global Limited to announce the important resolutions of shareholder's meeting

01/19/2022 | 05:52am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: E INK HOLDINGS INC.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/01/19 Time of announcement 18:39:50
Subject 
 Represent subsidiary PVI Global Limited to announce
the important resolutions of shareholder's meeting
Date of events 2022/01/19 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/01/19
2.Important resolutions  I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:NA
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:
Adoption of the amendment of the Company charter.
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:NA
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:NA
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:NA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

E Ink Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 10:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
