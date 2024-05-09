The revolutionary full color ePaper was recognized by the Society for Information Display and will be highlighted in E Ink's booth at Display Week 2024

E Ink (8069.TWO), the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in ePaper technology, today announced their revolutionary E Ink Spectra™ 6 full-color ePaper was recognized with a Display of the Year award by the Society for Information Display. This recognition adds E Ink to a roster of innovative companies that received the award, including Apple, Samsung, BOE, 3M, and more.

“Having our Spectra 6 ePaper display win the Display of the Year award is a testament to E Ink’s unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence,” said Hong-Mei Zang, E Ink Vice President. “Spectra 6, with its enhanced color spectrum and advanced imaging algorithm, not only revolutionizes digital signage but also aligns with our sustainability goals. Spectra 6 empowers retailers and advertisers to deliver captivating content while minimizing environmental impact.”

E Ink Spectra 6 builds upon the prior generations of the Spectra platform and has been engineered to provide a truly print quality replacement for any paper sign and features an enhanced color spectrum and an advanced color imaging algorithm to improve marketing and advertising performance. E Ink Spectra 6 enables customers to utilize a full-color display with low power consumption for indoor digital signage, serving as a replacement for paper signs or light-emitting displays.

E Ink Spectra 6 was originally featured at Display Week 2023, where it was awarded a People's Choice award. E Ink Spectra 6 is geared for in-store advertising, indoor signage, and as a digital replacement for traditional paper signage. E Ink Spectra 6 is a full-color product, providing a level of color saturation and vividness never before seen in a reflective display and with the ability to give a visual performance similar to the most advanced paper color printers on the market today. The display features a 60,000 color gamut and a contrast ratio of up to 30:1. As this is a reflective display, it has a nearly 180-degree viewing angle and is easy to read in bright light. As with all E Ink displays, E Ink Spectra only uses power to update an image and not to maintain it, making this a very low power solution for retailers.

E Ink examined the environmental impact of various display technologies: paper, LCD screens, and ePaper displays. Using a model of 10-inch displays with 30 million units deployed, ePaper displays emerge as the sustainable option. Compared to LCD screens, an E Ink ePaper display is approximately 12,000 times more efficient in terms of kilograms of CO2 emissions. When compared to traditional paper, ePaper displays are 60,000 times more efficient. These findings underscore the immense sustainability benefits of low-power E Ink displays. Retailers and advertisers can seamlessly achieve their environmental goals while delivering timely updates to their audiences.

As a global leader in ePaper technology, E Ink is committed to sustainable practices and has set the ambitious goal of achieving Net Zero by 2040 and RE100 by 2030, which means sourcing the company’s entire energy consumption from renewable sources. As of December 2023, E Ink’s global operations and sales sites have already achieved RE35. Of note, E Ink’s factories and offices in Billerica, Fremont, and South Hadley (United States), along with sales offices in Tokyo (Japan) and Seoul (South Korea), have successfully reached RE100 goal by utilizing 100 percent renewable energy.

“As we continue to innovate, we’re proud to offer solutions that empower businesses with visually striking and energy-efficient displays,” said Johnson Lee, E Ink CEO. “Achieving Net Zero by 2040 and RE100 by 2030 are not just goals; they are integral to our mission of transforming the way the world displays information. We are proud to lead the charge in creating display technologies that are as sustainable as they are groundbreaking.”

E Ink is actively focused on reducing carbon emissions throughout the product design and manufacturing processes by conducting product carbon footprint verification and providing customers with a carbon footprint framework for ePaper products. In September 2023, E Ink’s science-based greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets were validated and approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). In 2021, E Ink was identified as having 99.98 percent of Green Revenue according to the FTSE Russell Green Revenue 2.0 Data Model, underscoring the positive environmental impact of ePaper products.

E Ink will be showcasing several tiled versions of E Ink Spectra 6 at Display Week from May 14-16, 2024, in booth 829.

