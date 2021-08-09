E Ink : and Avalue Partner to Showcase Smart Hospital Tech at HIMSS 2021

Sustainable tech supports digital transformation in healthcare setting

E Ink Holdings, “E Ink” (8069.TW), the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in digital paper technology, is set to showcase innovative hospital technology for digital transformation at this week’s Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) 2021.

E Ink and Avalue, a global industrial PC solution provider, make smart information technology solutions for healthcare settings that keep patients and providers informed. For example, the Patient Communication Board is a 42-inch display designed to be a communication platform between the patient, their care team and their family and friends. By connecting to the facility’s EHR/EMR system, all parties receive consistent, real-time information about the treatment the patient is receiving.

Ideal for hospitals and healthcare, E Ink’s digital paper technology is lightweight, easy to install and blends into surrounding environments organically. Because they do not emit light like a traditional LCD or LED, these displays can provide real-time updates as they are needed, without disturbing patients as they rest. Additionally, their portability enables them to be moved as needed, and used in other areas of the hospitals for wayfinding and to convey needed visitor information.

“So often, communicating updates between care team and patient comes down to written updates on a whiteboard or on a clipboard, which can be cumbersome,” said Tim O’Malley, AVP, E Ink. “We worked with Avalue to design a technology that frees up healthcare providers to focus on providing consistent and quality care.”

Inherent characteristics of E Ink’s digital paper technology make sustainable digital transformation possible: E Ink displays are bi-stable, meaning they only use power to change the image on the display. This makes them simple to install, environmentally friendly, and can be run solely on a battery system, without needing to be plugged in.

HIMSS 2021 is taking place in Las Vegas, Nev., August 9-13, 2021. Visit E Ink at booth #2874; sign up for a booth tour at go.eink.com/himss21-booth-tour.

E Ink and Avalue solutions on display include:

Smart Hospital Bulletin Board

Patient Communication Board

Nursing Dashboard

Patient Information Display Patient Room Door Sign

eNote / Smart Document Pad

Learn more at https://m.avalue.com.tw/Himss/product_tag.html.

E Ink will also be showcasing:

eVideon Patient Communication Board

DSignage Smart Hospital Signage

Palarum Smart Badge imedtac Patient Information/Door Sign

TeamUC Patient Information Display

Soofa Indoor/Outdoor Smart Signage

About E Ink Holdings

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT’s Media Lab, has transformed and defined the eReader market, enabling a new multi-billion dollar market in less than 10 years. E Ink’s low power products are ideal for IoT applications ranging from retail, home, hospital, transportation and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. The Company’s corporate philosophy aims to deliver revolutionary products, user experiences and environmental benefits through advanced technology development. This vision has led to its continuous investments in the field of ePaper displays as well as expanding the use of its technologies into a number of other markets and applications including smart packaging and fashion. Its Electrophoretic Display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its Fringe Field Switching (FFS) technologies are a standard for high-end LCD displays and have been licensed to all major liquid crystal display makers in the world. Listed in Taiwan's Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world's largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit www.eink.com.

About Avalue

Avalue Technology Inc. (3479.TWO) is a leading computing solution provider of healthcare, embedded, industrial, automation and IoT applications. With headquarters located in Taiwan, Avalue has global subsidiaries in USA, Japan and China. In addition, Avalue operates an extensive distribution network to accommodate and serve customers worldwide. Avalue is ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO14001 and OHSAS certified; the company is dedicated to provide customers with innovative and reliable products and services. The company offers hundreds of standard products, including Touch Panel PC, Industrial Computer, Motherboard, SOM, Tablet and various of ePaper solutions. With 20+ years of custom design and manufacturing experience, Avalue also provides customer with ODM, OEM and DMS services.

