E J : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended Novenber30,2021(Based on Japanese GAAP)

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended November 30, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP) January 12, 2022 Company name: E･J Holdings Inc. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 2153 URL https://www.ej-hds.co.jp Representative: President Yuji Kotani Inquiries: Director Masanori Hamano TEL 086(252)7520 Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: January 14, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: No Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: No

1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended November 30, 2021 (from June 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Six months ended November 30, 2021 8,493 - (752) - (642) - (521) - Six months ended November 30, 2020 7,742 21.5 (1,034) - (884) - (670) - Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Six months ended November 30, 2021 (32.72) - Six months ended November 30, 2020 (48.12) - (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of November 30, 2021 35,133 24,287 69.1 As of May 31, 2021 37,513 25,497 68.0 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended May 31, 2021 - 0.00 - 35.00 35.00 Year ending May 31, 2022 - 0.00 Year ending May 31, 2022 (Forecast) - 40.00 40.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending May 31, 2022 (from June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022)

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 35,000 - 3,900 - 4,100 - 2,800 - 175.71

