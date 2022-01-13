E J : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended Novenber30,2021(Based on Japanese GAAP)
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for the Six Months Ended November 30, 2021
(Based on Japanese GAAP)
January 12, 2022
Company name:
E
･J Holdings Inc.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
2153
URL
https://www.ej-hds.co.jp
Representative:
President
Yuji Kotani
Inquiries:
Director
Masanori Hamano
TEL 086(252)7520
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
January 14, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
No
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended November 30, 2021 (from June 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Six months ended November 30, 2021
8,493
-
(752)
-
(642)
-
(521)
-
Six months ended November 30, 2020
7,742
21.5
(1,034)
-
(884)
-
(670)
-
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Six months ended November 30, 2021
(32.72)
-
Six months ended November 30, 2020
(48.12)
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of November 30, 2021
35,133
24,287
69.1
As of May 31, 2021
37,513
25,497
68.0
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended May 31, 2021
-
0.00
-
35.00
35.00
Year ending May 31, 2022
-
0.00
Year ending May 31, 2022 (Forecast)
-
40.00
40.00
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending May 31, 2022 (from June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
35,000
-
3,900
-
4,100
-
2,800
-
175.71
1
4. Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended November 30, 2021 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of November 30, 2021
16,078,920
shares
As of May 31, 2021
16,078,920
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of November 30, 2021
134,624
shares
As of May 31, 2021
158,502
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Six months ended November 30, 2021
15,928,239
shares
Six months ended November 30, 2020
13,940,044
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of May 31, 2021
As of November 30, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
18,975
10,949
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
3,748
-
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets
-
3,500
Inventories
3,219
7,730
Other
541
1,457
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(4)
(5)
Total current assets
26,480
23,632
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
2,416
2,378
Land
2,315
2,323
Other, net
522
586
Total property, plant and equipment
5,254
5,288
Intangible assets
Goodwill
987
925
Other
260
273
Total intangible assets
1,248
1,198
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
2,693
2,721
Bad debts
0
0
Investment property, net
441
437
Deferred tax assets
357
756
Retirement benefit asset
80
110
Other
1,082
1,110
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(125)
(124)
Total investments and other assets
4,529
5,013
Total non-current assets
11,032
11,500
Total assets
37,513
35,133
3
(Millions of yen)
As of May 31, 2021
As of November 30, 2021
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - operating
834
592
Short-term borrowings
-
1,300
Current portion of bonds payable
50
50
Current portion of long-term borrowings
305
244
Income taxes payable
1,120
321
Advances received on service contracts in progress
4,034
-
Contract liabilities
-
4,595
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)
33
-
Provision for loss on order received
232
224
Other
4,111
2,371
Total current liabilities
10,721
9,700
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
572
465
Deferred tax liabilities
53
36
Retirement benefit liability
357
304
Provision for share awards for directors (and other
52
59
officers)
Provision for Employee Stock Ownership Plan Trust
21
25
Long-term accounts payable - other
197
188
Provision for loss on guarantees
13
11
Other
26
54
Total non-current liabilities
1,294
1,145
Total liabilities
12,015
10,845
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
2,803
2,803
Capital surplus
4,387
4,387
Retained earnings
17,593
16,407
Treasury shares
(84)
(71)
Total shareholders' equity
24,700
23,526
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
510
495
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(0)
0
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
280
258
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
790
754
Non-controlling interests
7
6
Total net assets
25,497
24,287
Total liabilities and net assets
37,513
35,133
4
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Six months ended
Six months ended
November 30, 2020
November 30, 2021
Net sales
7,742
8,493
Cost of sales
5,334
5,717
Gross profit
2,408
2,776
Selling, general and administrative expenses
3,443
3,528
Operating loss
(1,034)
(752)
Non-operating income
Interest income
2
8
Dividend income
17
21
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method
120
50
Rental income from real estate
15
16
Other
52
50
Total non-operating income
208
147
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
3
2
Rental expenses on real estate
10
11
Guarantee commission
7
5
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts
4
0
Share issuance costs
15
-
Settlement package
-
10
Other
17
8
Total non-operating expenses
58
37
Ordinary loss
(884)
(642)
Extraordinary losses
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
12
1
Loss on sale of investment securities
4
-
Total extraordinary losses
17
1
Loss before income taxes
(901)
(644)
Income taxes - current
199
242
Income taxes - deferred
(429)
(366)
Total income taxes
(230)
(123)
Loss
(670)
(521)
Loss attributable to owners of parent
(670)
(521)
5
