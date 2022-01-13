Log in
    2153   JP3130480001

E J HOLDINGS INC.

(2153)
  Report
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

E J : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended Novenber30,2021(Based on Japanese GAAP)

01/13/2022 | 01:41am EST
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Six Months Ended November 30, 2021

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

January 12, 2022

Company name:

EJ Holdings Inc.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

2153

URL https://www.ej-hds.co.jp

Representative:

President

Yuji Kotani

Inquiries:

Director

Masanori Hamano

TEL 086(252)7520

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

January 14, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

No

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended November 30, 2021 (from June 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Six months ended November 30, 2021

8,493

-

(752)

-

(642)

-

(521)

-

Six months ended November 30, 2020

7,742

21.5

(1,034)

-

(884)

-

(670)

-

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Six months ended November 30, 2021

(32.72)

-

Six months ended November 30, 2020

(48.12)

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of November 30, 2021

35,133

24,287

69.1

As of May 31, 2021

37,513

25,497

68.0

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended May 31, 2021

-

0.00

-

35.00

35.00

Year ending May 31, 2022

-

0.00

Year ending May 31, 2022 (Forecast)

-

40.00

40.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending May 31, 2022 (from June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

35,000

-

3,900

-

4,100

-

2,800

-

175.71

1

4. Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended November 30, 2021 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
  2. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

No

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

Yes

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of November 30, 2021

16,078,920

shares

As of May 31, 2021

16,078,920

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of November 30, 2021

134,624

shares

As of May 31, 2021

158,502

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Six months ended November 30, 2021

15,928,239

shares

Six months ended November 30, 2020

13,940,044

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of May 31, 2021

As of November 30, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

18,975

10,949

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

3,748

-

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets

-

3,500

Inventories

3,219

7,730

Other

541

1,457

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(4)

(5)

Total current assets

26,480

23,632

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

2,416

2,378

Land

2,315

2,323

Other, net

522

586

Total property, plant and equipment

5,254

5,288

Intangible assets

Goodwill

987

925

Other

260

273

Total intangible assets

1,248

1,198

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

2,693

2,721

Bad debts

0

0

Investment property, net

441

437

Deferred tax assets

357

756

Retirement benefit asset

80

110

Other

1,082

1,110

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(125)

(124)

Total investments and other assets

4,529

5,013

Total non-current assets

11,032

11,500

Total assets

37,513

35,133

3

(Millions of yen)

As of May 31, 2021

As of November 30, 2021

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - operating

834

592

Short-term borrowings

-

1,300

Current portion of bonds payable

50

50

Current portion of long-term borrowings

305

244

Income taxes payable

1,120

321

Advances received on service contracts in progress

4,034

-

Contract liabilities

-

4,595

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)

33

-

Provision for loss on order received

232

224

Other

4,111

2,371

Total current liabilities

10,721

9,700

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

572

465

Deferred tax liabilities

53

36

Retirement benefit liability

357

304

Provision for share awards for directors (and other

52

59

officers)

Provision for Employee Stock Ownership Plan Trust

21

25

Long-term accounts payable - other

197

188

Provision for loss on guarantees

13

11

Other

26

54

Total non-current liabilities

1,294

1,145

Total liabilities

12,015

10,845

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

2,803

2,803

Capital surplus

4,387

4,387

Retained earnings

17,593

16,407

Treasury shares

(84)

(71)

Total shareholders' equity

24,700

23,526

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

510

495

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(0)

0

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

280

258

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

790

754

Non-controlling interests

7

6

Total net assets

25,497

24,287

Total liabilities and net assets

37,513

35,133

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

November 30, 2020

November 30, 2021

Net sales

7,742

8,493

Cost of sales

5,334

5,717

Gross profit

2,408

2,776

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,443

3,528

Operating loss

(1,034)

(752)

Non-operating income

Interest income

2

8

Dividend income

17

21

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

120

50

Rental income from real estate

15

16

Other

52

50

Total non-operating income

208

147

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

3

2

Rental expenses on real estate

10

11

Guarantee commission

7

5

Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts

4

0

Share issuance costs

15

-

Settlement package

-

10

Other

17

8

Total non-operating expenses

58

37

Ordinary loss

(884)

(642)

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

12

1

Loss on sale of investment securities

4

-

Total extraordinary losses

17

1

Loss before income taxes

(901)

(644)

Income taxes - current

199

242

Income taxes - deferred

(429)

(366)

Total income taxes

(230)

(123)

Loss

(670)

(521)

Loss attributable to owners of parent

(670)

(521)

5

