The soulful immersive experience with Alicia Keys offers Alexa customers fun, holistic beauty and wellness rituals

Keys Soulcare, the holistic beauty and skincare brand founded by Alicia Keys and e.l.f. Beauty, is teaming up with Amazon Alexa in a beauty industry first. The custom Keys Soulcare Alexa theme will exclusively offer Echo customers a fresh and soulful spin on their daily Alexa interactions. This is an opportunity for the community to build a stronger connection with Keys Soulcare’s philosophy of caring for the whole self — inside and out, skin and soul — narrated by Alicia, inviting her into their homes and daily lives. To enable the theme on Echo devices, customers can say, “Alexa, enable the Keys Soulcare theme.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240625538605/en/

Keys Soulcare creates a soulful immersive experience on Amazon Alexa, narrated by Alicia Keys. (Photo: Business Wire)

Once the theme is enabled, Alexa customers can immerse themselves in positive energy and good vibes through inspiring words, music and beauty and skincare tips from the Grammy and Tony-award winning artist and entrepreneur, as they learn more about the brand and its unique line of derm-developed product offerings that focus on wellness being for beauty that comes from within and radiates outward, which launched on Amazon Premium Beauty in January 2024.

“With our new Alexa experience, we’re bringing the philosophy of Keys Soulcare and infusing it into people’s daily lives, helping them to create empowering beauty rituals that nurture their whole selves,” said Alicia Keys. “There is so much power in a voice – and this experience puts time in your day to take care of you while having some fun – I am filled with gratitude to connect with Alexa users in this special way.”

Keys Soulcare invites you to experience a new beauty philosophy that honors the connection between skin and soul – because the glow comes from inside. The complete collection of skin care, complexion, body care, color care and lifestyle offerings feature sensorial textures and uplifting affirmations to turn your daily routine into an empowering Soulcare ritual. Bringing this story to life on Echo devices in a series of spirited banterings between two iconic voices, is an exciting first of its kind moment – one that will help uplift and empower you.

Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty and President, Keys Soulcare, said: “My soulcare is listening to the soulful voice of Alicia and we’re thrilled to be the first in beauty to give Alexa customers this unique experience. Alicia exudes life, light and energy wherever she goes, and with Alexa, Alicia can connect with the community in positive and authentic ways.”

There’s no better way to start your day than with an empowering daily affirmation from Alicia Keys herself. Courtesy of Alexa, you can wake up with Alicia as she reminds you that you own your power, have permission to glow and deserve to nourish your soul on a daily basis. The interactive Alexa experience leverages familiar technology that is seamlessly integrated into Alexa customers’ daily lives. After enabling the Keys Soulcare theme, Alexa customers will find personalized inspiration, education and fun enlightening content that will infuse the Alexa experience with love, light and soulcare including:

Uplifting Affirmations: "Alexa, give me an affirmation." Saying kind words to yourself is an essential part of Alicia’s soulcare ritual, and why every Keys Soulcare product offering is etched with an affirmation personally written by Alicia. Ask Alexa and receive an affirmation like, “I am good to myself or I embrace change,” to inspire and empower you.

"Alexa, give me an affirmation." Saying kind words to yourself is an essential part of Alicia’s soulcare ritual, and why every Keys Soulcare product offering is etched with an affirmation personally written by Alicia. Ask Alexa and receive an affirmation like, “I am good to myself or I embrace change,” to inspire and empower you. Soulcare Beauty & Skincare Tips: “Alexa, give me a soulcare tip." Get inside tips on how to nourish your skin and nurture your soul from Alicia and her community. Listen to and take in Alicia’s advice on how you can transform daily skincare routines into empowering soulcare rituals.

“Alexa, give me a soulcare tip." Get inside tips on how to nourish your skin and nurture your soul from Alicia and her community. Listen to and take in Alicia’s advice on how you can transform daily skincare routines into empowering soulcare rituals. Skincare Ritual Finder Quiz: "Alexa, find my skin care ritual." Take a personalized quiz to create a customized soulcare ritual HERE .

Ask Alexa! Here’s just a few of the questions you can get answered from Alexa once the Keys Soulcare theme is enabled:

“Alexa, find my skincare ritual”

“Alexa, give me an affirmation”

“Alexa, get ready with Soul”

“Alexa, give me a Soulcare tip”

“Alexa, what time is it?”

“Alexa, set a 9:00 am yoga alarm”

“Alexa, set a 30-minute self-care timer”

“Alexa, remind me to reflect every day”

“Alexa, shop for Keys Soulcare”

“Alexa, hello”

For more information and to start your own soulcare journey, simply enable the Keys Soulcare theme on your Amazon Alexa device starting today, June 26, through the end of August. And when you’re ready to turn off the feature just say, “Alexa, turn off the Keys Soulcare theme.”

About Keys Soulcare

Keys Soulcare is a groundbreaking lifestyle beauty brand developed by e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) and by artist, producer, entrepreneur, author and Broadway’s Hell’s Kitchen creator Alicia Keys. Inspired by her personal skincare and self-discovery journey, Keys Soulcare offers a skin-nourishing, soul-nurturing experience that honors the connection between skin and soul. Co-created with board-certified Dermatologist Dr. Renée Snyder, these premium quality, highly efficacious yet gentle proven formulas are Keys Soulcare clean, vegan, cruelty free and manufactured in Fair Trade Certified™ facilities. Keys Soulcare is available online and at select retailers including Amazon Premium Beauty, Ulta Beauty, Sephora Canada and Douglas. Learn more at keyssoulcare.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240625538605/en/