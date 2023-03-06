E.l.f. Beauty Announces Participation in the BofA Securities 2023 Consumer & Retail Conference on March 14th

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) today announced their participation in the BofA Securities 2023 Consumer & Retail Conference in Miami, Florida on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Tarang Amin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mandy Fields, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and KC Katten, Vice President Corporate Development and Investor Relations will participate in a fireside chat at 2:40pm ET and hold investor meetings throughout the day.

The fireside chat will be broadcasted live at https://investor.elfbeauty.com/news-and-events/events.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. builds brands designed to disrupt industry norms, shape culture and connect communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. Our deep commitment to clean, cruelty free beauty at an incredible value has fueled the success of our flagship brand e.l.f. Cosmetics since 2004 and driven our portfolio expansion. Today, our multi-brand portfolio includes e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. SKIN, pioneering clean beauty brand Well People and Keys Soulcare, a groundbreaking lifestyle beauty brand created with Alicia Keys. Our family of brands is available online and across leading beauty, mass market and clean beauty specialty retailers in the U.S., and has a growing international presence.

