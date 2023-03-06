Advanced search
    ELF   US26856L1035

E.L.F. BEAUTY, INC.

(ELF)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-06 pm EST
72.08 USD   -4.14%
04:32pE.l.f. Beauty Announces Participation in the BofA Securities 2023 Consumer & Retail Conference on March 14th
BU
02/23Insider Sell: e.l.f. Beauty
MT
02/16Cowen Raises e.l.f. Beauty's Price Target to $70 From $36, Maintains Market Perform Rating
MT
E.l.f. Beauty Announces Participation in the BofA Securities 2023 Consumer & Retail Conference on March 14th

03/06/2023 | 04:32pm EST
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) today announced their participation in the BofA Securities 2023 Consumer & Retail Conference in Miami, Florida on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Tarang Amin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mandy Fields, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and KC Katten, Vice President Corporate Development and Investor Relations will participate in a fireside chat at 2:40pm ET and hold investor meetings throughout the day.

The fireside chat will be broadcasted live at https://investor.elfbeauty.com/news-and-events/events.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. builds brands designed to disrupt industry norms, shape culture and connect communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. Our deep commitment to clean, cruelty free beauty at an incredible value has fueled the success of our flagship brand e.l.f. Cosmetics since 2004 and driven our portfolio expansion. Today, our multi-brand portfolio includes e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. SKIN, pioneering clean beauty brand Well People and Keys Soulcare, a groundbreaking lifestyle beauty brand created with Alicia Keys. Our family of brands is available online and across leading beauty, mass market and clean beauty specialty retailers in the U.S., and has a growing international presence.

Learn more by visiting https://investor.elfbeauty.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 545 M - -
Net income 2023 51,1 M - -
Net cash 2023 6,08 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 80,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 007 M 4 007 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,34x
EV / Sales 2024 6,34x
Nbr of Employees 303
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart E.L.F. BEAUTY, INC.
Duration : Period :
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.L.F. BEAUTY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 75,19 $
Average target price 72,09 $
Spread / Average Target -4,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tarang P. Amin Chief Executive Officer
Mandy Fields Chief Financial Office & Senior Vice President
Joshua Franks Senior Vice President-Operations
Lauren Cooks Levitan Independent Director
Maureen C. Watson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E.L.F. BEAUTY, INC.35.97%4 007
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.11.30%26 563
BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.-6.05%9 043
SA SA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED3.30%743
PHARMASGP HOLDING SE-2.26%331
THE HONEST COMPANY, INC.-0.33%278