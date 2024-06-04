e.l.f.’s short film is entered into the 2024 Tribeca X Award Competition

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) will debut the newest episode of its self-expression-focused documentary series “Show Your(s)e.l.f.” on June 6 at the 23rd Tribeca Festival.

e.l.f. Beauty will show its self-expression-focused documentary series "Show Your(s)e.l.f." on June 6 at the 23rd Tribeca Festival in New York.

Entered into the 2024 Tribeca X Award Competition, the short film features Chella Man and his journey as a deaf genderqueer artist. The Chella Man “Show Your(s)e.l.f.” short will be shown on the official Tribeca Festival schedule with additional mini documentaries in the series that feature bold disruptors with kind hearts who have overcome adversity in a unique way.

The short featuring Chella Man is entered in the juried category Tribeca X Content Creator/Influencer and will compete for the Tribeca X Social Impact and Tribeca X Environmental Impact awards. Winners will be announced June 11.

“Show Your(s)e.l.f.” has additional episodes featuring world record-holder swimmer Anastasia Pagonis, who started competitive swimming as she became blind at age 14 and advocates for mental-health initiatives; Amanda Nguyen, an activist for survivors of sexual violence and an astronaut who will proudly be the first Vietnamese woman in space this fall; and Viktoria Modesta, a bionic pop artist and innovator in the post-disability community who explores modern identity through performance, fashion, avant-garde visuals and more.

Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty, said: “It’s important to bring extraordinary humans like Chella, Tas, Amanda and Viktoria into the collective cultural conversation. By showing their truest selves and sharing how they find beauty in all the moments between resilience and triumph, we believe they will inspire others to be positive, inclusive and accessible. By authentically refusing to fit into any stereotype, each superhero of Show Your(s)e.l.f. mirrors e.l.f.’s vision to be bold disruptors with a kind heart.”

e.l.f. will be the first beauty brand to participate in the Tribeca Festival in over 10 years. Festival attendees will learn about the making of the “Show Your(s)e.l.f” series from the diverse cast and Marchisotto during a panel discussion immediately following the premiere screening event at NeueHouse.

e.l.f. and OBERLAND, the company’s agency for purpose-driven work, created the “Show Your(s)e.l.f” documentary series to bring to life e.l.f.’s purpose to stand with every eye, lip and face by encouraging self-expression, empowering others and embodying their ethics.

Lisa Topol, Executive Creative Director and Managing Partner of OBERLAND says, “e.l.f is all about being unapologetically yourself. And our heroes in the “Show Your(s)e.l.f.” series demonstrate the beautiful magic that happens when people embrace who they are, defy labels and see barriers as nothing more than stepping stones. Not only do they change their own world, they change it for everyone around them.”

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is fueled by a vision to be a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. Our mission is to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face and skin concern, through our brands e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. SKIN, Keys Soulcare, Well People and Naturium. We are committed to our superpowers of delivering premium-quality products at accessible prices with universal appeal that are clean, vegan, cruelty free and Fair Trade certified. Learn more at www.elfbeauty.com.

About OBERLAND

Launched in 2014 by acclaimed marketing professionals Bill Oberlander and Drew Train, OBERLAND, is a Certified B Corp and Public Benefit Corporation, providing public sector, private sector, and non-profit organizations with fully integrated, purpose-driven solutions. (www.thisisoberland.com) has become the new face of the advertising industry: an agency dedicated to helping brands Make Good Money. Winner of Ad Age’s 2024 Purpose Driven Agency of the Year award, it combines the expertise of its team with passionate social advocacy, creating work that changes the world and makes conscious capitalism the new standard operating procedure for brands.

