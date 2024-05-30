e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF), known as a bold disruptor with a kind heart, is expanding its partnership with three-time world champion para swimmer Anastasia “Tas” Pagonis as she defends her world record and pursues more gold medals in swimming throughout the 2024 competition season.

e.l.f. and Pagonis, who has been legally blind since she was 14, are on a journey together to make the beauty industry more accessible for members of the community with limited or no-vision. Pagonis previously was featured in e.l.f.’s “Show Your(s)e.l.f.” documentary featuring inspirational stories from incredible role models who see beauty in the entirety of the human experience, from adversity to triumph – with positivity, inclusivity and accessibility.

New, candid content will give a behind-the-scenes look at Pagonis’s world and how she feels preparing and positioning herself to win more events on the global stage later this summer. The other star of this content will be Tas’ beloved guide dog Radar, who is always by her side.

“Like Tas, at e.l.f. we use our platform to empower every eye, lip and face,” said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty. “We use our platform to champion positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. Tas embodies that spirit. She encourages us all to live our bold truth and inspires us to express our truest selves.”

A gold medalist and world record holding para swimmer who set multiple records in 2020, Pagonis lost her vision gradually due to a degenerative autoimmune disease. She turned to social media to help herself cope with life’s challenges, talking about her journey, her approach to beauty and the road to becoming a competitive athlete. One thing she learned from her community is that she could be an inspiration to others who face adversity as a role model who can empower others.

“Working with e.l.f. has been a dream come true. I am so e.l.f.ing excited to be part of the family, and they want to tell my story in an authentic way, sharing the ups and downs,” said Pagonis. “They love me for me, and they let me be me, which makes this such a great partnership.”

