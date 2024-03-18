e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) reached a historic milestone in its mission to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face and skin concern, announcing Chairman and CEO Tarang Amin will ring the opening bell today at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to celebrate 20 years of disrupting norms, shaping culture and connecting communities. He will be joined by the company’s Board of Directors and Executive Team.

e.l.f. Beauty has pioneered a different kind of company—one that is purpose-led and results-driven. e.l.f. is a category-leader, fueled by its innovative business approach and ability to surprise and delight its global community. The company’s stock price has increased over 1500% in the last five years, making it the best-performing stock on the NYSE during that period.*

“e.l.f.’s ethos is to be a bold disruptor with a kind heart. We believe that when you combine value with values, we are able to best serve our community and give them what they have come to expect from e.l.f. Beauty,” said Amin, e.l.f. Beauty Chairman and CEO.

Exceptional, consistent growth and a resolution to create positive impacts define e.l.f.’s journey over the past two decades. The company has committed to donate at least 2% of profits to initiatives that support change for the greater good, and last year exceeded its target and distributed more than 3% of profits to like-minded nonprofit organizations. This dedication sets e.l.f. apart in its passion for its community and is also reflective in its products that are cruelty free, clean, vegan and Fair Trade Certified™.

“Positivity, inclusivity and accessibility set the foundation for everything we do,” Amin said. “One of our differentiators is our relationship with our community. We understand the importance our community places on social impact, encouraging us to set the benchmark not just in beauty, but also on a bigger stage as a publicly traded company.”

To further amplify the meaningful relationship with its community, e.l.f. is launching today through March 31 its “Invest in Your e.l.f.” sweepstakes, depositing individual $10,000 awards into brokerage accounts to twenty lucky Beauty Squad loyalty members. See www.elfcosmetics.com/invest-in-your-elf-sweepstakes for more details.

e.l.f. Beauty’s disruptive marketing engine and delivery of “eyes.lips.firsts,” fluidly connect beauty, culture and entertainment, highlighting a unique ability to be part of the fabric of cultural conversations. To complement today’s activity inside the NYSE, e.l.f. will roar up to Wall Street with a racetrack-themed Lip Oil Change consumer activation, complete with a pit crew of “glow-up” artists to provide a quick beauty fix to Wall Street passers-by.

With purpose as another meaningful e.l.f. pillar, the company is proud that its employee base and corporate board reflect the diverse community it serves. e.l.f. Beauty’s employee base is over 70% women, over 40% diverse and over 65% millennial and Gen Z**. Additionally, e.l.f. Beauty is honored to be one of only four public companies in the United States (out of >4,200) with a board of directors that is at least two-thirds women and one-third diverse.

Earlier this year, e.l.f. Beauty announced a partnership with the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD). Both the NACD and e.l.f. Beauty believe an inclusive roster of leaders is essential to make a long-lasting change to boardrooms everywhere while setting up companies for long-term success. e.l.f. Beauty is sponsoring board preparation training for 20 director candidates and is supporting the NACD Center for Inclusive Governance.

By standing with every eye, lip, face, paw and fin, e.l.f. Beauty is creating a culture in which all individuals are encouraged to express their truest selves, are empowered to succeed and strive to do the right thing for people, the planet and our furry and finned friends. To join the community and share the journey toward making positive impacts, visit www.elfbeauty.com.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is fueled by a vision to be a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. Our mission is to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face and skin concern, through our brands e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. SKIN, Keys Soulcare, Well People and Naturium. We are committed to our superpowers of delivering premium-quality products at accessible prices with universal appeal that are clean, vegan, cruelty free and Fair Trade certified. Learn more at www.elfbeauty.com

*No 1 performing stock on the NYSE out of 1615 companies over the five years ending 12/31/23, per FactSet. Does not include reinvestment of dividends.

**Employee demographic figures are based on full-time employees as of the end of most recent fiscal year, March 31, 2023. Race/ethnicity percentages exclude our employees outside of the United States. e.l.f. Beauty is an equal opportunity employer and does not use gender or any other protected criteria as a factor in any employment decisions, such as hiring, promotions or compensation.

