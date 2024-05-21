Interactive Experience to Celebrate Katherine Legge, the only Female Driver in the Race, and History Makers Everywhere

As the iconic Indianapolis 500 race revs up over Memorial Day weekend, e.l.f. Cosmetics (NYSE: ELF) is hitting the track with an immersive activation that champions women race car drivers and history makers. e.l.f.’s presence at the Indy 500 follows the recent announcement of the company’s expanded partnership with professional race car driver Katherine Legge.

Katherine Legge will appear in the Indianapolis 500 with branding from e.l.f. Cosmetics, the first beauty brand to serve as a primary sponsor of a driver. (Photo: Chris Owens/Penske Entertainment)

e.l.f. is the first-ever beauty brand to serve as a primary sponsor of a driver in the largest single-day sporting event in the world. Legge is a contender to hit the track in her e.l.f. branded fire suit, helmet and wrapped #51 car as the only female driver in the race on May 26.

“At e.l.f., we want to see more women in the driver’s seat – whether in the boardroom, on the court, in the stands or on the racetrack. We believe inclusivity gives communities who are so passionate about something like racing a win-win outcome because it brings more people into the tent as fans, talent and sponsors,” said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty. “Nine trailblazing women have competed in the Indy 500, and we hope to see this number grow swiftly in the years ahead while also expanding roles and opportunities on teams and crews. Our goal is to create spaces where women and girls feel accepted and represented, giving them the confidence to take the wheel and set their own course.”

At the heart of this interactive experience is the "Lip Oil Change." Co-created with Day One Agency and BRANDed Management, the racetrack-themed activation features a pit crew of "glow-up" artists, a DJ, limited-edition merchandise, including bumper stickers, and of course, e.l.f.’s holy grail Glow Reviver Lip Oils. e.l.f. will also deploy 500 drones for the first-ever Indy 500 Drone Show that will bring the track to the sky in celebration of Legge as a beacon of inclusion, empowerment and authenticity.

The Lip Oil Change activation celebrating the nine women drivers who have participated over the race’s 108-year history can be found on the grounds of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. For fans at home, e.l.f. will launch a custom Indy 500 extension on its Roblox experience, “e.l.f.UP!” The brand will also be livestreaming on race day through its Twitch channel “@elfyeah.” Additionally, kicking off before the race on May 24, e.l.f. will have an Indy 500 themed interactive racing SnapChat AR lens.

To further fuel the brand’s 360 Indy 500 efforts, e.l.f. will give away one year’s worth of Lip Oils* to 500 Beauty Squad loyalty members. From May 24 to May 30, fans can enter at https://www.elfcosmetics.com/eyes-lips-race-sweepstakes for a chance to win.

“e.l.f.’s presence on the racetrack is making the statement that beauty and women can belong everywhere,” said Legge. “I’m beyond excited to have e.l.f.’s support again this year. They continue to show up where women are vastly underrepresented and create an environment of positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. Last year, e.l.f. helped me reach record-breaking speeds, and this year we’ll continue to push the boundaries and test the limits to help other women realize their bold ambitions.”

e.l.f. is committed to empowering legendary females everywhere, on the racetrack – and elsewhere. In fact, e.l.f. is diving deeper into the sports world, recently partnering with legendary tennis star and equity advocate Billie Jean King, together calling on U.S. business leaders and the wider community to “Change the Board Game” to put more women and diverse candidates on corporate boards and “in the driver’s seat.”

The 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is scheduled for Sunday, May 26, 2024, with coverage beginning at 11 a.m. ET on NBC. All on-track action can be seen on NBC or NBC’s Peacock Premium streaming service.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. The e.l.f. Lip Oil Changes Sweepstakes is sponsored by e.l.f. Cosmetics, Inc. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18 years of age or older as of date of entry, who are e.l.f. Beauty Squad Loyalty members. Begins 12:00am ET on May 24 & ends 11:59pm ET on May 30. Visithttps://www.elfcosmetics.com/promotion-details/sweepstakes-contest-rules for the official rules.

For more information about e.l.f. or Katherine Legge, please visit, www.elfbeauty.com or www.katherinelegge.com.

About e.l.f. Cosmetics

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is fueled by a belief that anything is e.l.f.ing possible. We are a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. e.l.f. Cosmetics, our global flagship brand, makes the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face by bringing together the best of beauty, culture and entertainment. Our superpower is delivering universally appealing, premium-quality products at accessible prices that are e.l.f. clean, vegan, double Cruelty Free Certified with both Leaping Bunny and PETA, and Fair Trade certified. Learn more at www.elfcosmetics.com

About Katherine Legge

Katherine Legge is a British professional race car driver, who is widely recognized as one of the world's fastest female drivers, with one of most diverse careers in all of motorsports. The springboard to her professional career was winning Champ Car’s Toyota Atlantic Series season opener on the Streets of Long Beach in 2005, making her the first woman to win a major open-wheel race in North America. Prior to that, she became the first woman to win a pole in a British Formula Ford Zetec event, and in the 2002 Formula Renault season, she bested the lap record set by eventual Formula One World Champion Kimi Raikkonen, which led to becoming just the second woman offered a F1 test since Sarah Fisher (2002). She has secured three championships, six race wins, 15 podium results in her professional driving career, and raced in the Indy 500 three times (2012, 2013, 2023). A long time Honda/Acura competitor, Legge brought Acura its first ever win worldwide in Detroit (2017) in the North America portage sports car category of NASCAR’s IMSA (sports car racing). Legge has appeared on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Tamron Hall Show, 60 Minutes, Modern Marvels, and Jay Leno’s Garage. Legge is represented by BRANDed Management and Klint Briney, who long oversaw the career of nine-time Indy 500 starter Sarah Fisher. For more on Katherine Legge, please visit www.katherinelegge.com

