    ELF   US26856L1035

E.L.F. BEAUTY, INC.

(ELF)
  Report
e l f Beauty : First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Call

08/04/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
Q1 FY 2022 EARNINGS WEBCAST

AUGUST 4, 2021

S K I N

As a reminder, this call contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations - including those relating to the category trends and longer-term outlook - and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and therefore, actual results may differ materially.

Important factors that may cause actual results to differ are detailed in today's press release and the company's SEC ﬁlings.

In addition, the company's presentation today includes information presented on a non-GAAP basis. We refer you to today's press release for a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP presentation and the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

TARANG P. AMIN

CHAIRMAN &

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

TODAY'S AGENDA

12

Q1

FY 2022

RESULTS OUTLOOK

+50%

$97

MILLION

Q1 FY 2022 NET SALES

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 21:59:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 350 M - -
Net income 2022 15,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 37,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 93,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 492 M 1 492 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,36x
EV / Sales 2023 3,97x
Nbr of Employees 278
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart E.L.F. BEAUTY, INC.
Duration : Period :
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.L.F. BEAUTY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 28,61 $
Average target price 33,39 $
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tarang P. Amin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mandy Fields Chief Financial Office & Senior Vice President
Joshua Franks Senior Vice President-Operations
Lauren Cooks Levitan Independent Director
Maureen C. Watson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E.L.F. BEAUTY, INC.13.58%1 492
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.20.72%18 982
SA SA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED55.37%778
PHARMASGP HOLDING SE-9.23%336
BEAUTY GARAGE INC.50.43%233
BEAUTY COMMUNITY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-7.59%132