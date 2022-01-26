e l f Beauty : Simon Fuller Introduces The Future X

DYNAMIC NEW POP GROUP SET TO RELEASE DEBUT SINGLE NEXT MONTH ON COLUMBIA RECORDS WITH LIVE DATES TO FOLLOW IN MARCH

FOUNDING BRAND E.L.F. COSMETICS TO LAUNCH SEARCH ON TIKTOK FOR THE FUTURE X'S MAKEUP ARTISTS WITH #ELFITUP HASHTAG CHALLENGE



(L-R: Luke Brown, Drew Venegas, Tray Taylor, Angie Green, Sasha Marie, Maci Wood, & Jayna Hughes) Photographer: Dennis Leupold @dennisleupold

(LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 26, 2022) Simon Fuller today introduces The Future X, a first of its kind pop group, made up of three dynamic singers and four incredible dancers, all discovered on TikTok, who demonstrate the platform's unique ability to showcase extraordinary new talent.

The search for The Future X's members began last fall as aspiring talent auditioned by posting a video of themselves on TikTok using the hashtag #NextInMusic. Over the course of five weeks, the hashtag generated more than 300 million views and produced an impressive audition short-list from which the final seven group members were chosen by Simon Fuller.

The group's seven members include singers Angie Green, Luke Brown, and Maci Wood plus dancers Jayna Hughes, Sasha Marie, Tray Taylor and Drew Venegas. Get a first glimpse at The Future X as well as hear a teaser for their forthcoming debut single in this video here.

Now living and working together in their Malibu compound, The Future X are currently busy in the recording studio putting the finishing touches to their launch music and preparing for their first live performances in March 2022, when they will join Now United's sold-out arena tour of Brazil.

Simon Fuller comments: "We have spent a year working in partnership with TikTok to find the best talent on their platform and I am thrilled with the resulting group. The Future X combines everything that is exciting about contemporary young artists: authenticity, confidence, empowerment and a unique balance between extraordinary dancers and iconic singers."

Ole Obermann, Global Head of Music, TikTok adds: "Simon and his team are always at the forefront of music and cultural trends, and we're delighted they've worked with TikTok to find exciting new talent in this way. TikTok is where new music creators and artists are finding their voice, sharing their creativity and inspiring others to do the same - so it feels right that The Future X has come together from emerging TikTok talent. We can't wait to see what the group achieves and are excited for the community to be sharing in their journey, and of course their music, through their presence on TikTok."

The Future X will also celebrate TikTok's vibrant creator universe by teaming up with the most exciting on-platform talent. e.l.f. Cosmetics, a proven beauty category innovator, is launching its own search across the United States on TikTok to find aspiring makeup artists to work with the group through the #elfitup TikTok Hashtag Challenge. Starting today, through Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 11:59pm PST, talented individuals will make a TikTok video showing off their most awe-inspiring makeup looks using the hashtag #elfitup with the brand's new original song created for this Hashtag Challenge. To learn more about the #elfitup Hashtag Challenge, fans should visit @elfyeah on TikTok and visit this link for an official description of the contest, how to enter, and other important information.

Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty furthers: "e.l.f. is proud to force multiply with Simon and the TikTok teams, who share our mission to disrupt norms, shape culture and connect communities. It's a privilege to use our platform to empower emerging creators and shine a spotlight on their talents. We can't wait to unleash the collective power of music and beauty with makeup artists who will join this diverse group of singers and dancers."

Fuller adds, "This is the first group to be born on TikTok and driven by the creators on the platform. e.l.f. is a perfect founding brand because they're driven by digital first; they understand the power of TikTok, and I am looking forward to working with them to explore how artists can work with brands to the betterment of both"

Fans can enjoy watching every stage of the group's creative and personal journey, by visiting The Future X hub on TikTok here and following @thefuturexofficial.

The Future X members are:

Luke Brown: Hailing from Georgia, Luke had dreams of performing and becoming a pop star from an early age. He enjoys listening to anything from R&B and rap to hyper-pop and alternative. He counts Drake, Frank Ocean and Jazmine Sullivan as some of his favorite artists.

Angie Green: Born and raised in Miami, Angie's love and passion for music is exemplified in her diverse musical tastes and influences from Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Mac Miller, Drake & Billie Eilish. Angie grew up with dreams of being on Broadway when she was younger until she had a change of heart when she realized her true love was writing and performing her own music.

Jayna Hughes: Growing up in Las Vegas, Jayna's Filipino heritage shines through in her incredible dancing and inspired her to want to become a popstar from an early age. She loves listening to R&B and hip hop and counts Kehlani as her favorite artist, along with Doja Cat, Sza, H.E.R. and Summer Walker.

Sasha Marie: From the East coast, Sasha grew up in Maryland with big dreams of being a star when she was younger. Enjoying an eclectic mix of music genres from 90s and 2000s, Sasha admires her favorite artists like Rihanna, Miguel, Jorja Smith, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, J Cole, Alicia Keys, TLC, Estelle and Issa Rae as well as Teyana Taylor, Parris Goebel, and more.

Tray Taylor: Born in Shreveport, Louisiana, Tray brings a unique style and passion for dancing and incredible energy to The Future X. Listening to everything from Neo Soul and Pop to RnB, his favorite artists are NoName, Doja Cat and Tierra Whack.

Drew Venegas: Born and raised in Los Angeles, Drew told his friends and family from an early age that he was going to be a star and perform for thousands of people one day. He always played sports growing up until, out of nowhere, he gained an interest for dance and started his journey. Now he is making his dreams a reality. Drew's dancing and artistry is inspired by his favorite artists including Beyonce, Rihanna, Usher, Justin Timberlake, Neyo and more.

Maci Wood: Growing up in a small town in Canada, Maci's passion for music and performing drove her to performing wherever she could, from local restaurants and bars in her hometown to singing covers and posting videos on social media. Maci loves listening to pop and R&B, and she admires iconic female artists such as: Ariana Grande, Adele and Christina Aguilera, to name a few.

