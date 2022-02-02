Log in
    ELF   US26856L1035

E.L.F. BEAUTY, INC.

(ELF)
  Report
e l f Beauty : Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Call

02/02/2022 | 05:39pm EST
Q3 FY 2022 EARNINGS WEBCAST

FEBRUARY 2, 2022

S K I N

As a reminder, this call contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations - including those relating to the category trends and longer-term outlook - and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and therefore, actual results may differ materially. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ are detailed

in today's press release and the company's SEC ﬁlings.

In addition, the company's presentation today includes information

presented on a non-GAAP basis. We refer you to today's press release for a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP presentation and the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

TARANG P. AMIN

CHAIRMAN &

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

TODAY'S AGENDA

12

Q3

FY 2022

RESULTS

GUIDANCE

12 CONSECUTIVE QUARTERS OF NET SALES GROWTH

+50%

+24%

+27%

+16%

+11%

+8%

+8%

+10%

+11%

+7%

+7%

+3%

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

FY 19

FY 20

FY 20

FY 20

FY 20

FY 21

FY 21

FY 21

FY 21

FY 22

FY 22

FY 22

NET SALES GROWTH BY QUARTER, EXCLUDING E.L.F. STORES (CLOSED IN FEBRUARY 2019)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 22:38:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on E.L.F. BEAUTY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 373 M - -
Net income 2022 18,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 29,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 77,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 539 M 1 539 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,21x
EV / Sales 2023 3,84x
Nbr of Employees 278
Free-Float 90,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 29,78 $
Average target price 36,00 $
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Managers and Directors
Tarang P. Amin Chief Executive Officer
Mandy Fields Chief Financial Office & Senior Vice President
Joshua Franks Senior Vice President-Operations
Lauren Cooks Levitan Independent Director
Maureen C. Watson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E.L.F. BEAUTY, INC.-10.33%1 549
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.-9.71%20 150
L BRANDS114.90%14 507
SA SA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.78%593
PHARMASGP HOLDING SE-9.72%301
BEAUTY GARAGE INC.-3.30%165