  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. E.l.f. Beauty, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELF   US26856L1035

E.L.F. BEAUTY, INC.

(ELF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:39 2022-06-09 pm EDT
26.54 USD   -0.58%
02:02pE L F BEAUTY : William Blair 2022 Growth Stock Conference
PU
06/08INSIDER SELL : E.l.f. Beauty
MT
06/07INSIDER SELL : E.l.f. Beauty
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

e l f Beauty : William Blair 2022 Growth Stock Conference

06/09/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
WILLIAM BLAIR GROWTH STOCK CONFERENCE

JUNE 9, 2022

S K I N

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations - including those relating to the category trends and longer-term outlook - and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and therefore, actual results may differ materially. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ are detailed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated from time to time in the Company's SEC ﬁlings. Potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

In addition, the company's presentation today includes information presented on a non-GAAP basis. The Company presents

these non-GAAP measures because its management uses them as supplemental measures in assessing its operating performance, and believes they are helpful to investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating the Company's performance. The non-GAAP measures included in this presentation are not measurements of ﬁnancial performance under GAAP and they should not be considered as alternatives to measures of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider such measures either in isolation or as substitutes for analyzing the Company's results as reported under GAAP. The Company's deﬁnitions and calculations of these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation.

Adjusted EBITDA excludes costs or gains related to restructuring of operations, stock-based compensation, loss on

extinguishment of debt and other non-cash and non-recurring costs. Such other non-cash or non-recurring costs include proxy contest expenses and other legal settlements, pre-launch costs to develop the Company's brand, Keys Soulcare, acquisition-related costs for Well People, third-party costs related to M&A due diligence, costs related to the automation of certain warehouse and distribution activities, and amortization of internal-use software costs related to cloud applications.

TARANG P. AMIN

CHAIRMAN &

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

AGENDA

1

2

3

OUR

OUR

AREAS OF

HISTORY RESULTS ADVANTAGE

OUR HISTORY

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 18:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on E.L.F. BEAUTY, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 440 M - -
Net income 2023 28,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 21,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 47,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 395 M 1 395 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,22x
EV / Sales 2024 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 303
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart E.L.F. BEAUTY, INC.
Duration : Period :
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.L.F. BEAUTY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 26,69 $
Average target price 33,10 $
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tarang P. Amin Chief Executive Officer
Mandy Fields Chief Financial Office & Senior Vice President
Joshua Franks Senior Vice President-Operations
Lauren Cooks Levitan Independent Director
Maureen C. Watson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E.L.F. BEAUTY, INC.-19.63%1 395
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.3.16%22 043
L BRANDS-46.67%8 525
SA SA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-14.97%562
LYKO GROUP AB (PUBL)-44.27%327
PHARMASGP HOLDING SE0.81%321