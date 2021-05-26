Log in
    ELF   US26856L1035

E.L.F. BEAUTY, INC.

(ELF)
  Report
e l f Beauty : Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Call

05/26/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
Q4 FY 2021 EARNINGS WEBCAST

MAY 26, 2021

S K I N

As a reminder, this call contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations - including those relating to the category trends and longer-term outlook - and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and therefore, actual results may differ materially.

Important factors that may cause actual results to differ are detailed in today's press release and the company's SEC ﬁlings.

In addition, the company's presentation today includes information presented on a non-GAAP basis. We refer you to today's press release for a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP presentation and the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

TARANG P. AMIN

CHAIRMAN &

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

TODAY'S AGENDA

1

2

3

Q4

FY 2021

FY 2022

RESULTS RESULTS OUTLOOK

NINE CONSECUTIVE QUARTERS OF NET SALES GROWTH

+24%

+16%

+11%

+10%

+7%

+8%

+8%

+7%

+3%

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

FY 19

FY 20

FY 20

FY 20

FY 20

FY 21

FY 21

FY 21

FY 21

NET SALES GROWTH BY QUARTER, EXCLUDING E.L.F. STORES (CLOSED IN FEBRUARY 2019)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 21:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
