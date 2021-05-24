Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. E.l.f. Beauty, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ELF   US26856L1035

E.L.F. BEAUTY, INC.

(ELF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

e.l.f. Beauty : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/24/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • Wednesday, June 2, 2021 – William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference: Tarang Amin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Mandy Fields, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will participate in a fireside chat at 3:00pm EDT, as well as one-on-one and small group meetings. The fireside chat will be broadcasted live at https://investor.elfbeauty.com/news-and-events/events.
  • Thursday, June 3, 2021 – Piper Sandler 41st Annual Consumer Marketplace: Mandy Fields, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Kory Marchisotto, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty & President, Keys Soulcare, will participate in one-on-one and small group meetings. There will be no formal presentation.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty stands with every eye, lip, face and paw. This deep commitment to inclusive, accessible, cruelty-free beauty has fueled the success of our namesake e.l.f. Cosmetics brand since 2004. With the addition of pioneering clean-beauty brand W3LL PEOPLE and launch of the lifestyle beauty brand Keys Soulcare created with Alicia Keys, we continue to strategically expand our portfolio with brands that support our purpose and values. Our family of brands is available online, and across leading beauty, mass-market, and clean beauty specialty retailers.

Learn more by visiting https://investor.elfbeauty.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about E.L.F. BEAUTY, INC.
04:32pE.L.F. BEAUTY  : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/12E.L.F. BEAUTY  : Announces Earnings Release Date for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 ..
BU
05/06E L F BEAUTY  : Continued Level of Significant Insider Selling at e.l.f. Beauty ..
MT
05/06E L F BEAUTY  : .l.f. Cosmtics Changing th Gam and mpowring Othrs on Twitch
BU
05/05INSIDER TRENDS : Selling By Insiders Lingers at e.l.f. Beauty
MT
05/04E.L.F. BEAUTY, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Sta..
AQ
04/27E L F BEAUTY  : to Sponsor TikTok, Enthusiast Gaming's Live Contest Series
MT
04/27TIKTOK, ENTHUSIAST GAMING AND E.L.F. : TikTok Gamers Got Talent!
BU
04/27E L F BEAUTY  : Stifel Adjusts ELF Beauty's Price Target to $31 From $22, Mainta..
MT
04/20SALESFORCE INTRODUCES DIGITAL 360 FO : Pre-Built Apps to Deliver Digital Experie..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 308 M - -
Net income 2021 8,07 M - -
Net Debt 2021 78,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 180x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 476 M 1 476 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,05x
EV / Sales 2022 4,55x
Nbr of Employees 213
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart E.L.F. BEAUTY, INC.
Duration : Period :
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.L.F. BEAUTY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 30,83 $
Last Close Price 28,80 $
Spread / Highest target 19,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tarang P. Amin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mandy Fields Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Joshua Franks Senior Vice President-Operations
Lauren Cooks Levitan Independent Director
Sabrina L. Simmons Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E.L.F. BEAUTY, INC.14.33%1 476
ULTA BEAUTY, INC.10.07%17 507
SA SA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED49.59%735
PHARMASGP HOLDING SE-19.23%307
BEAUTY GARAGE INC.37.76%217
BEAUTY COMMUNITY11.39%158