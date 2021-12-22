E life : attend an investor conference by Masterlink Securities
12/22/2021 | 03:13am EST
Provided by: E-LIFE CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/12/22
Time of announcement
16:09:29
Subject
E-life Corporation attend an investor conference
by Masterlink Securities
Date of events
2021/12/23
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/12/23
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Webcast investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
E-life Corporation attend an investor conference
by Masterlink Securities.
Explain to investors relevant information about the company's
operational and financial results.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
