    6281   TW0006281009

E-LIFE CORPORATION

(6281)
E life : attend an investor conference by Masterlink Securities

12/22/2021 | 03:13am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: E-LIFE CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/22 Time of announcement 16:09:29
Subject 
 E-life Corporation attend an investor conference
by Masterlink Securities
Date of events 2021/12/23 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/12/23
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Webcast investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
E-life Corporation attend an investor conference
by Masterlink Securities.
Explain to investors relevant information about the company's
operational and financial results.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

e-Life Mall Corporation published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 08:12:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 19 476 M 700 M 700 M
Net income 2020 582 M 20,9 M 20,9 M
Net Debt 2020 450 M 16,2 M 16,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
Yield 2020 6,85%
Capitalization 8 152 M 293 M 293 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,43x
EV / Sales 2020 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 1 632
Free-Float 65,4%
Managers and Directors
Cheng Hsun Lin General Manager
Wan Zheng Yang Head-Finance & Accounting
Chi Min Lin Chairman
Hsien Lang Lin Independent Director
Ying Chi Yu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E-LIFE CORPORATION12.60%293
SUNING.COM CO., LTD.-46.30%5 796
YAMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-29.38%2 801
K'S HOLDINGS CORPORATION-22.56%1 918
AO WORLD PLC-75.28%621
UNIEURO S.P.A.42.22%458