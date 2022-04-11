E MED FUT : Future Annual Report For The Year Ended December 31 2021 04/11/2022 | 11:41am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines E Med Future, Inc. 4054 Sawyer Road Sarasota, FL 34233 941-259-8005 Garrisonfilm.com SIC: 3841 Annual Report For the Period Ending: 12/31/2021 (the "Reporting Period") As of 12/31/2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 42,560,615 As of 09/30/2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 42,560,615 As of 06/30/2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 42,560,615 Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ 1) Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes. The name of the issuer is E Med Future, Inc. The previous name of the issuer was XL Rent, Inc. until 6-2021. The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g., active, default, inactive): The issuer is incorporated in the State of Nevada in good standing and "Active". Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: N/A 1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in: (i) Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities; (ii) The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;

(iii) A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or (iv) The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation. List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: Kompo Family Company LLC acquired 15 Special 2021 series A preferred shares (convertible at 1 into 10,000,000 common shares, and super voting rights of 60% of all votes) from Synergy Management Group, LLC. The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: 4054 Sawyer Road Sarasota FL 34233 The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: 4054 Sawyer Road Sarasota FL 34233 Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒ Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: ☐ No: ☒ If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: N/A 2) Security Information Trading symbol: Exact title and class of securities outstanding: CUSIP: Par or stated value: Total shares authorized: Total shares outstanding: Number of shares in the Public Float: Total number of shareholders of record:EMDF Common Stock 0.001 200,000,015 42,560,615 16,581,326 984 as of date: 12/31/2021 as of date: 12/31/2021 as of date: 12/31/2021 as of date: 12/31/2021 All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): Trading symbol: Exact title and class of securities outstanding: CUSIP: N/A Par or stated value: Total shares authorized: Total shares outstanding: N/A N/A .001 10,000,000 0 as of date: 12/31/2021 as of date: 12/31/2021 Transfer Agent Name: Standard Registrar Phone: (801) 571-8844 Email: amy@standardregistrar.com Address: 400 East 400 South STE 200, Salt Lake City, UT 84111 Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒ No: ☐ 3) Issuance History The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period. Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertibleinto equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events. A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☒ Date of TransactionTransaction type (e.g., new issuance, cancellation, shares returned to treasuryNumber of Shares Issued (or cancelled)Class of SecuritiesValue of shares Issued ($/ per share) at IssuanceWere the shares issued at a discount to market price at the time of issuance? (Yes/No)Individual/Entity Shares were issued to (entities must have individual with voting/ investment control disclosed). Reason for share issuance (e.g., for cash or debt conversion) OR Nature of Services ProvidedRestricted or Unrestricted as of this filing. Exemption or Registration Type B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities. Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☒ Date of Note Issuance Outstanding Balance ($) Principal Amount at Issuance ($) Interest Accrued ($) Maturity Date Conversion Terms (e.g., pricing mechanism for determining conversion of instrument to shares) Name of Noteholder (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed). Reason for Issuance (e.g., Loan, Services, etc.) 4) Financial Statements A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with: ☒ U.S. GAAP ☐ IFRS B. The financial statements for this reporting period were prepared by (name of individual)4: Name: Vincent Payne Title: Chief Financial Officer Relationship to Issuer: Chief Financial Officer 2 "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons. 3 To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

4 The financial statements requested pursuant to this item must be prepared in accordance with US GAAP or IFRS by persons with sufficient financial skills. Provide the financial statements described below for the most recent fiscal year or quarter. For the initial disclosure statement (qualifying for Pink Current Information for the first time) please provide reports for the two previous fiscal years and any subsequent interim periods. C. Balance sheet;

D. Statement of income;

E. Statement of cash flows;

F. Statement of Retained Earnings (Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity)

G. Financial notes; and

H. Audit letter, if audited You may either (i) attach/append the financial statements to this disclosure statement or (ii) file the financial statements through OTCIQ as a separate report using the appropriate report name for the applicable period end. ("Annual Report," "Quarterly Report" or "Interim Report"). If you choose to publish the financial statements in a separate report as described above, you must state in the accompanying disclosure statement that such financial statements are incorporated by reference. You may reference the document(s) containing the required financial statements by indicating the document name, period end date, and the date that it was posted to OTCIQ in the field below. Financial Statements must be compiled in one document. Please see attached Financial statement information is considered current until the due date for the subsequent report (as set forth in the qualifications section above). To remain qualified for Current Information, a company must post its Annual Report within 90 days from its fiscal year-end date and Quarterly Reports within 45 days of each fiscal quarter-end date. 5) Issuer's Business, Products and Services The purpose of this section is to provide a clear description of the issuer's current operations. In answering this item, please include the following: A. Summarize the issuer's business operations (If the issuer does not have current operations, state "no operations") No operations B. Please list any subsidiaries, parents, or affiliated companies. No operations C. Describe the issuers' principal products or services. No operations

6) Issuer's Facilities The goal of this section is to provide a potential investor with a clear understanding of all assets, properties or facilities owned, used or leased by the issuer and the extent in which the facilities are utilized. In responding to this item, please clearly describe the assets, properties or facilities of the issuer, give the location of the principal plants and other property of the issuer and describe the condition of the properties. If the issuer does not have complete ownership or control of the property (for example, if others also own the property or if there is a mortgage on the property), describe the limitations on the ownership. If the issuer leases any assets, properties or facilities, clearly describe them as above and the terms of their leases. No operations

7) Company Insiders (Officers, Directors, and Control Persons) The goal of this section is to provide an investor with a clear understanding of the identity of all the persons or entities that are involved in managing, controlling or advising the operations, business development and disclosure of the issuer, as well as the identity of any significant or beneficial shareholders. Using the tabular format below, please provide information, as of the period end date of this report, regarding any person or entity owning 5% of more of any class of the issuer's securities, as well as any officer, and any director of the company, or any person that performs a similar function, regardless of the number of shares they own. If any insiders listed are corporate shareholders or entities, provide the name and address of the person(s) beneficially owning or controlling such corporate shareholders, or the name and contact information (City, State) of an individual representing the corporation or entity in the note section. Name of Officer/Director or Control Person Affiliation with Company (e.g., Officer Title /Director/Owner of more than 5% Residential Address (City/State Only) Number of shares owned Share type/class Ownership Percentage of Class Outstanding Note Gary Kompothecras President Sarasota FL 0 NA 0 None Vincent Payne Chief Financial Officer Sarasota FL 0 NA 0 None 8) Legal/Disciplinary History Gary Kompothecras and Vincent Payne became President and Chief Financial Officer respectively of E Med Future, Inc. on February 21, 2021. A. Please identify whether any of the persons or entities listed above have, in the past 10 years, been the subject of: 1. A conviction in a criminal proceeding or named as a defendant in a pending criminal proceeding (excluding traffic violations and other minor offenses); No 2. The entry of an order, judgment, or decree, not subsequently reversed, suspended or vacated, by a court of competent jurisdiction that permanently or temporarily enjoined, barred, suspended or otherwise limited such person's involvement in any type of business, securities, commodities, or banking activities; No 3. A finding or judgment by a court of competent jurisdiction (in a civil action), the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, or a state securities regulator of a violation of federal or state securities or commodities law, which finding or judgment has not been reversed, suspended, or vacated; or No 4. The entry of an order by a self-regulatory organization that permanently or temporarily barred, suspended, or otherwise limited such person's involvement in any type of business or securities activities. No B. Describe briefly any material pending legal proceedings, other than ordinary routine litigation incidental to the business, to which the issuer or any of its subsidiaries is a party or of which any of their property is the subject. Include the name of the court or agency in which the proceedings are pending, the date instituted, the principal parties thereto, a description of the factual basis alleged to underlie the proceeding and the relief sought. Include similar information as to any such proceedings known to be contemplated by governmental authorities. N/A

