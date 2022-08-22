Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp.
  News
  Summary
    ETAC   US26873Y1047

E.MERGE TECHNOLOGY ACQUISITION CORP.

(ETAC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:00 2022-08-22 pm EDT
10.06 USD   +0.05%
04:33pE.MERGE TECHNOLOGY ACQUISITION CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:16pE.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. Announces Liquidation
GL
08/15E.MERGE TECHNOLOGY ACQUISITION CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. Announces Liquidation

08/22/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
New York, NY, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ETAC) (the “Company”) announced today that, due to its inability to consummate an initial business combination within the time period required by its Second Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended (the “Amended Charter”), the Company intends to dissolve and liquidate in accordance with the provisions of its Amended Charter, effective as of the close of business on September 4, 2022, and will redeem all of the outstanding shares of Class A common stock that were included in the units issued in its initial public offering (the “Public Shares”), at a per-share redemption price of approximately $10.06.
  
As of the close of business on September 4, 2022, the Public Shares will be deemed cancelled and will represent only the right to receive the redemption amount.

In order to provide for the disbursement of funds from the trust account, the Company has instructed the trustee of the trust account to take all necessary actions to liquidate the securities held in the trust account. The proceeds of the trust account will be held in a non-interest bearing account while awaiting disbursement to the holders of the Public Shares. Record holders will receive their pro rata portion of the proceeds of the trust account by delivering their Public Shares to Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent. Beneficial owners of Public Shares held in “street name,” however, will not need to take any action in order to receive the redemption amount. The redemption of the Public Shares is expected to be completed within ten business days after September 4, 2022.

The Company’s sponsor has agreed to waive its redemption rights with respect to its outstanding Class B common stock issued prior to the Company’s initial public offering and the Class A common stock contained in the units issued in a private placement concurrent with the initial public offering.

There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to the Company’s warrants, which will expire worthless.
  
Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and reasonable assumptions of management, and actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact

Jeff Clarke
Guy Gecht
E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp.
(619) 736-6855 



© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 18,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,23 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 41,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 492 M 492 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart E.MERGE TECHNOLOGY ACQUISITION CORP.
Duration : Period :
E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.MERGE TECHNOLOGY ACQUISITION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jeff J. Clarke Co-CEO, CFO, Secretary & Director
Guy Gecht Co-Chief Executive Officer
Sudhir Steven Singh Chairman
Shuo Zhang Independent Director
David T. ibnAle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E.MERGE TECHNOLOGY ACQUISITION CORP.2.13%492
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-17.75%54 554
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED3.98%25 559
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-18.79%11 542
HAL TRUST-12.42%11 116
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-12.07%10 302