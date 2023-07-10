(Alliance News) - The companies e-Novia and SIT informed Monday that they have established the company Hybitat S.r.l., which will aim to create an innovative hydrogen generation and storage system for residential use.

"e-Novia's expertise in deep tech innovation and SIT's technical-industrial expertise in residential heating and air conditioning systems represent the assets provided by the companies for the launch of Hybitat in a market segment with great growth potential," reads the note released by SIT.

Hybitat's board consists of five directors, including Vincenzo Russi, CEO and Co-founder of e-Novia, and Federico de' Stefani, president and CEO of SIT.

Mario Corsi has been appointed chairman of Hybitat. Corsi, a board member of Enel since May 2023, brings exceptional vision and expertise in the energy sector to the new company. He previously served as managing director of ABB Italy from 2015 to 2020, a company where he was also chairman of the board.

