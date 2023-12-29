(Alliance News) - e-Novia Spa announced Friday that Roberto De Miranda has resigned from his position as board member. The resignation, the company specified in a note, was submitted because of "his different views regarding the strategic vision of the company and believing that he was not put in a position to be able to fully act informed in the face of issues of particular relevance and complexity."

De Miranda, a non-executive and non-independent director, is not a member of any endo-committee and holds 0.08 percent of e-Novia's stock.

The stock of e-Novia is flat at EUR6.45 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

