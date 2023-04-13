Advanced search
12:02aAfter nuclear phase-out: energy industry wants speed in building new gas-fired power plants
12:01aGreen caucus leader urges end to squabbles in nuclear debate
04/12Lindner: Rejection of reserve operation of nuclear power plants regrettable
After nuclear phase-out: energy industry wants speed in building new gas-fired power plants

04/13/2023 | 12:02am EDT
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Following the nuclear phase-out, the energy industry is calling for more speed in the construction of new gas-fired power plants in Germany. Kerstin Andreae, CEO of the German Association of Energy and Water Industries, told the Deutsche Presse-Agentur: "In order to be able to guarantee security of supply at all times, even in the long term, we need hydrogen-capable gas-fired power plants that provide secure, controllable power as a partner to renewable energies. If they can't come on line in time, the result would be high climate gas emissions, because coal-fired power plants would have to run longer." This Saturday, the last three remaining nuclear power plants in Germany will go offline.

The industry association Zukunft Gas criticized the current lack of investment incentives for the construction of new hydrogen-capable gas-fired power plants. Board member Timm Kehler said: "The nuclear phase-out has now been completed, and the coal phase-out is also to be accelerated and completed by 2030. This means we are exiting important pillars for secure power generation, i.e. power plants that supply when wind and sun are not ready." In addition to renewables, he said, hydrogen-capable gas-fired power plants need to be built as quickly as possible, and other flexibly controllable capacity such as electricity storage needs to be made available to fill the emerging gap.

"Even under optimistic assumptions, we assume that there will be a shortfall of at least 15 gigawatts of secured capacity in the German electricity market in 2031," Kehler said. "To avoid this gap in 2030, flexibly controllable capacity must be made available to the electricity market. This includes the construction of new hydrogen-capable gas-fired power plants, which would need to be built and commissioned in the next eight years so that we can safely phase out coal and meet our climate targets. Andreae said the timely construction of sufficient secured capacity is not guaranteed with currently applicable framework conditions.

A spokeswoman for Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) said that with a view to phasing out coal, the ministry was working on a "short-term effective power plant strategy" for controllable power plants that generate electricity when the sun is not shining and the wind is not blowing. Among other things, by modernizing older gas-fired power plants and replacing coal-fired plants, up to 25 gigawatts of controllable power plants should be built, some of which could run on hydrogen from the start and some at a later date./hoe/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
E.ON SE 0.76% 11.885 Delayed Quote.27.33%
ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG -0.22% 90.6 Delayed Quote.4.14%
RWE AG 0.27% 41 Delayed Quote.-1.42%
UNIPER SE -1.36% 3.984 Delayed Quote.53.94%
