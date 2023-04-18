Aral wants to expand charging network to 3000 fast charging points by the end of 2023

BOCHUM (dpa-AFX) - Germany's largest service station operator Aral wants to double the number of its ultra-fast charging points nationwide to 3000 in the current year. To this end, up to 100 million euros will be invested, the company, which belongs to the British oil group BP, announced in Bochum on Tuesday. Charging capacities of up to 300 kilowatts are planned. With the appropriate vehicle technology, drivers will be able to draw green electricity for a range of up to 350 kilometers within ten minutes, it said. The charging stations are located at gas stations, supermarkets and restaurants.

Last year's business figures showed that e-mobility is increasingly becoming the business of the future for service stations, Aral reported. For example, Aral had expanded its charging network by 50 percent to just over 1300 charging points in the second half of 2022. At the same time, it had sold twice as much electricity as in the first half of the year.

Aral's board member for electromobility, Alexander Junge, criticized long planning and approval processes. Aral waits up to 18 months for approval of a medium-voltage connection, he said.

At the beginning of January, there were around 80,500 publicly accessible charging points in Germany, including 13,300 fast-charging points with a charging capacity of more than 22 kilowatts, according to the Federal Network Agency. The largest operators at the start of the year were EnBW with just under 4200 charging points, Eon with 3700 charging points and EWE with 1800 charging points./tob/DP/jha