BONN (dpa-AFX) - There will be progress in the expansion of electricity highways across Germany in the coming years, according to the Federal Network Agency. By the end of 2024, 2800 kilometers and one year later 4400 kilometers of high-voltage lines will have been approved, the federal authority announced in Bonn on Monday. Currently, there are 440 kilometers, it said. "We are making good progress and are using all possibilities to speed up the procedures," said Klaus Mueller, head of the grid agency. The electricity highways are intended to connect the wind-rich north with the industry-strong west and south of Germany, thereby ensuring the distribution of green electricity throughout the country.

So far, progress is only "visible in individual line sections," Müller said, referring to the currently still low number of approved routes. "But starting next year, we will issue construction permits on a large scale."

The approvals will be followed by construction and then commissioning - but it will be a long time before that happens. In total, we're talking about around 14,000 kilometers of high-voltage lines to be built in Germany in the coming years. The Federal Network Agency is responsible for the larger projects, which run across several German states. The other lines are the responsibility of state authorities.

Most of the electricity highways are to run underground. Nevertheless, there is criticism and concern in some places from citizens' initiatives, which have threatened lawsuits. This is one reason why the expansion of high-voltage lines in Germany, long called for by federal politicians and industry, has so far made rather slow progress. With the figures now published, the Federal Network Agency wants to substantiate that approvals will soon pick up speed./wdw/DP/zb