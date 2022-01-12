Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. E.ON SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Britain's Octopus grabs nearly 100,000 German energy customers

01/12/2022 | 11:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Vera Eckert, Tom Käckenhoff and Christoph Steitz

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Britain's Octopus Energy said it is nearing 100,000 German retail electricity and gas customers as its low overhead model makes inroads in a marketplace hit by wholesale price surges.

With three million customers in Britain and a presence in Spain, Italy, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and the United States, Octopus is targeting one million of Germany's 41.5 million households by 2024.

"We are just days away from cracking the number of 100,000 customers," Andrew Mack, its Chief Executive in Germany, said.

"We want to help the customer to get more affordable green energy and at the same time accelerate actions to tackle climate change," Mack added in an interview with Reuters.

Germany has seen energy and carbon emissions prices soar after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions and the resulting demand on depleted gas stocks, prompting the government to step up help for low-income households.

Wealthier households have also been exposed, confronted with supplier defaults or, when moving house, some vendors hiking new contract prices, sometimes doubling them.

"There will have to be cheaper, greener energy without customers feeling that they will be ripped off," Mack, who will increase Octopus staff in Germany by 200 to 700 this year, said.

TESLA TIES

Octopus first entered the German market with the acquisition of Munich-based energy startup 4hundred in September 2019. It has been selling power on its propriety cloud-based platform Kraken since November 2020.

It offers digital pricing models visible to consumers around the clock with options for time-of-use tariffs and is within the top 10 range of cheapest suppliers, he said.

A supply cooperation with Tesla for households owning rooftop solar panels and a Tesla-branded Powerwall storage battery helped advertise the brand.

Octopus, whose investors include former U.S. Vice-President Al Gore's General Investment Management and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, uses green origin certificates for its power sales volumes and is building up its own solar and wind assets.

Mack said it was keen to cooperate with some of Germany's big utilities, with E.ON already working with Octopus in Britain.

(This story corrects to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, paragraph 12.)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, Tom Kaeckenhoff and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Paul Carrel and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
E.ON SE -0.40% 11.932 Delayed Quote.-1.71%
TESLA, INC. 2.74% 1092.5 Delayed Quote.0.72%
All news about E.ON SE
11:08aBritain's Octopus grabs nearly 100,000 German energy customers
RE
01/11Exclusive-German utility STEAG secures extra credit to weather volatile energy prices
RE
01/10EON AG : Bernstein reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
01/10E.ON SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01/10EON AG : Reduced to Neutral by Goldman Sachs
MD
01/07Banks in Talks With UK Regulator About Loans for Energy Providers, FT Reports
DJ
01/05E ON : 01/2022 E.ON Capital Markets Story
PU
01/03E.ON SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/i..
EQ
01/02Germany Shutters Three Nuclear Plants in Renewables Bid
MT
01/01Germany shuts three of its last six nuclear plants
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on E.ON SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 62 483 M 71 342 M 71 342 M
Net income 2021 1 911 M 2 182 M 2 182 M
Net Debt 2021 38 162 M 43 572 M 43 572 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
Yield 2021 4,09%
Capitalization 31 247 M 35 504 M 35 677 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 76 086
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart E.ON SE
Duration : Period :
E.ON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.ON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 11,98 €
Average target price 12,38 €
Spread / Average Target 3,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leonhard Birnbaum Chairman-Management Board
Marc Spieker Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Nitschke Head-Technology & Innovation, Sustainable Cities
Karen Maria Alida de Segundo Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E.ON SE-1.71%35 504
NATIONAL GRID PLC-0.94%51 709
SEMPRA2.69%43 379
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-5.30%38 264
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.79%37 323
ENGIE4.03%37 176