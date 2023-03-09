Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. E.ON SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:23:23 2023-03-09 am EST
10.19 EUR   -0.60%
04:13aCoal more important as energy source for German electricity production
DP
03/08RWE boss on energy crisis: 'We're not through yet'
DP
03/07Electricity customers could get EU right to long-term contracts
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Coal more important as energy source for German electricity production

03/09/2023 | 04:13am EST
WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - Coal gained importance as the most important energy source for electricity production in Germany last year. The share of electricity generated from coal-fired power plants, which are considered harmful to the climate, rose by 8.4 percentage points to one-third (33.3 percent) compared with 2021, the Federal Statistical Office said Thursday. The increase also helped offset sharp declines in electricity production from natural gas due to the Ukraine war and from nuclear power due to the nuclear phase-out, according to the data. The second most important energy source was wind power, whose share rose by 9.4 percentage points to just under a quarter (24.1 percent) after a comparatively windless previous year.

Overall, more than half (53.7 percent) of the electricity fed into the grid last year came from conventional energy sources such as coal, natural gas and nuclear power. However, due to the simultaneous reduction in generation at gas-fired and nuclear power plants, the share fell by 8.7 percentage points compared with the previous year. By contrast, feed-in from renewables such as wind power, photovoltaics and biogas rose by 7.3 percentage points to 46.3 percent. A significant increase in solar power also contributed to this.

Due to the tense situation on the gas market as a result of the Russian war of aggression on Ukraine, significantly less electricity was fed into the grid from natural gas (minus 11.3 percent). Natural gas for power generation has to be imported almost entirely, while Germany is less dependent on imports for coal. Nuclear energy supplied only 6.4 percent of the electricity fed into the grid due to the nuclear phase-out (2021: 12.6 percent).

In total, 509 billion kilowatt hours of electricity were generated and fed into the grid in Germany last year. That was 1.9 percent less than in 2021./mar/DP/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
E.ON SE -0.59% 10.19 Delayed Quote.9.81%
ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG 1.40% 86.8 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
RWE AG -1.06% 38.42 Delayed Quote.-6.64%
UNIPER SE 0.28% 2.84 Delayed Quote.9.43%
Financials
Sales 2022 87 118 M 92 042 M 92 042 M
Net income 2022 2 568 M 2 713 M 2 713 M
Net Debt 2022 35 820 M 37 845 M 37 845 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 4,96%
Capitalization 22 012 M 23 256 M 23 256 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 67 634
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart E.ON SE
Duration : Period :
E.ON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.ON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 10,25 €
Average target price 10,69 €
Spread / Average Target 4,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leonhard Birnbaum CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Marc Spieker Head-Investor Relations
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Nitschke Head-Technology & Innovation, Sustainable Cities
Victoria E. Ossadnik Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E.ON SE9.81%23 256
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY0.58%105 608
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.25%48 662
SEMPRA ENERGY-3.83%46 751
NATIONAL GRID PLC4.67%45 471
ENGIE5.57%36 149