Comparison portal: Electricity and gas tariffs often below price brakes

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - In Germany, there are now numerous electricity and gas providers whose rates are below the electricity and gas price brakes. The comparison portal Check24 has pointed this out. Thus with river just like with gas already 82 per cent of all tariffs of alternative offerers lie below the price brake border of 12 cent per kilowatt-hour natural gas and 40 cent per kilowatt-hour river. "At the same time, 73 percent of all tariffs in basic electricity supply are still above the price brake, and 89 percent in basic gas supply," Check24 announced in Munich on Sunday./tob/DP/zb