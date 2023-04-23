Advanced search
    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:10 2023-04-21 am EDT
12.05 EUR   +0.38%
01:30aComparison portal: Electricity and gas tariffs often below price brakes
DP
04/21Kretschmann wants faster expansion of power lines
DP
04/21Germany improving efforts to meet 2030 hydrogen goals, says E.ON
RE
Comparison portal: Electricity and gas tariffs often below price brakes

04/23/2023 | 01:30am EDT
MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - In Germany, there are now numerous electricity and gas providers whose rates are below the electricity and gas price brakes. The comparison portal Check24 has pointed this out. Thus with river just like with gas already 82 per cent of all tariffs of alternative offerers lie below the price brake border of 12 cent per kilowatt-hour natural gas and 40 cent per kilowatt-hour river. "At the same time, 73 percent of all tariffs in basic electricity supply are still above the price brake, and 89 percent in basic gas supply," Check24 announced in Munich on Sunday./tob/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
E.ON SE 0.38% 12.045 Delayed Quote.29.04%
ENBW ENERGIE BADEN-WÜRTTEMBERG AG 2.19% 93.2 Delayed Quote.7.13%
MVV ENERGIE AG -0.33% 30.6 Delayed Quote.0.99%
RWE AG 0.37% 41.05 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
Financials
Sales 2023 108 B 118 B 118 B
Net income 2023 2 327 M 2 554 M 2 554 M
Net Debt 2023 32 761 M 35 966 M 35 966 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,7x
Yield 2023 4,40%
Capitalization 31 442 M 34 518 M 34 518 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
EV / Sales 2024 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 67 402
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart E.ON SE
Duration : Period :
E.ON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.ON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 12,05 €
Average target price 11,68 €
Spread / Average Target -3,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leonhard Birnbaum CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Marc Spieker Head-Investor Relations
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Nitschke Head-Technology & Innovation, Sustainable Cities
Victoria E. Ossadnik Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E.ON SE29.04%34 518
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-7.29%97 362
NATIONAL GRID PLC14.85%52 281
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-0.83%50 777
SEMPRA ENERGY1.55%49 337
ENGIE15.58%41 123
