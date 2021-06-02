Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. E.ON SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/02 05:51:38 am
9.971 EUR   +0.10%
05:20aDGAP-PVR : E.ON SE: Release according to Article -4-
DJ
05:20aDGAP-PVR : E.ON SE: Release according to Article -3-
DJ
05:20aDGAP-PVR : E.ON SE: Release according to Article -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-PVR: E.ON SE: Release according to Article -4-

06/02/2021 | 05:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management                              %                                 %                    % 
 Ireland Holdings Limited 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Ireland                           %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Solutions Funds ICAV                               %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 iShares (DE) I 
 Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit                             %                                 %                    % 
 Teilgesellschaftsvermögen 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 01 Jun 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-06-02 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      E.ON SE 
              Brüsseler Platz 1 
              45131 Essen 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.eon.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1203549 2021-06-02

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1203549&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2021 05:19 ET (09:19 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
E.ON SE 0.11% 9.975 Delayed Quote.9.90%
WTI 0.53% 68.259 Delayed Quote.38.93%
All news about E.ON SE
05:20aDGAP-PVR : E.ON SE: Release according to Article -4-
DJ
05:20aDGAP-PVR : E.ON SE: Release according to Article -3-
DJ
05:20aDGAP-PVR : E.ON SE: Release according to Article -2-
DJ
05:20aDGAP-PVR : E.ON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
DJ
05:20aE.ON SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
EQ
05/27Many German firms have no women on boards despite quota, study shows
RE
05/27DGAP-PVR : E.ON SE: Release according to Article -4-
DJ
05/27DGAP-PVR : E.ON SE: Release according to Article -3-
DJ
05/27DGAP-PVR : E.ON SE: Release according to Article -2-
DJ
05/27DGAP-PVR : E.ON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the ..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 62 165 M 75 890 M 75 890 M
Net income 2021 1 538 M 1 877 M 1 877 M
Net Debt 2021 30 701 M 37 479 M 37 479 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
Yield 2021 4,90%
Capitalization 25 972 M 31 813 M 31 706 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 76 086
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart E.ON SE
Duration : Period :
E.ON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.ON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 11,32 €
Last Close Price 9,96 €
Spread / Highest target 33,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Leonhard Birnbaum Chairman-Management Board
Marc Spieker Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Nitschke Head-Technology & Innovation, Sustainable Cities
Karen Maria Alida de Segundo Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
E.ON SE9.90%31 813
NATIONAL GRID PLC9.84%47 438
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-10.66%43 290
SEMPRA ENERGY6.34%41 021
ENGIE-1.90%35 902
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED6.40%31 376