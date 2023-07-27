By Maitane Sardon

E.ON said Thursday that profit rose in the first half and raised its full-year guidance at the group level.

The German energy company posted an adjusted net profit of 2.3 billion euros ($2.55 billion), up from EUR1.4 billion in the year earlier.

Group adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose to EUR5.7 billion from EUR4.1 billion, E.ON said.

Looking forward, the company said it sees 2023 adjusted group Ebitda of EUR8.6 billion to EUR8.8 billion, from EUR7.8 billion to EUR 8.0 billion previously. It also expects adjusted net profit of EUR2.7 billion to EUR2.9 billion in 2023, compared with a previous forecast of between EUR2.3 billion and EUR2.5 billion.

