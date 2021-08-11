E ON : Capital Markets Story, August 2021

Capital
Markets
Story
August 2021
including H1 2021 financials
Our purpose
Energy fuels human progress. At E.ON, we're doing everything
we can to make the future better and to enable our networks and energy solutions to connect people with one another.
E.ON business model fully focused on the energy transition
Non-CoreactivitiesCore activities: Customer centric energy infrastructure
|
Up-stream &
|
Power & Gas
|
Supply
|
Power Generation
|
distribution
|
business
E.ON fully focusing on the energy transition
|
Employees 2020
|
Dividend per share 2020
|
Group EBIT 2020
|
Adj. Net Income 2020
|
|
|
|
|
78,126
|
€0.47
|
~€3.8bn
|
~€1.6bn
E.ON's two core businesses
Energy Networks
~€35bn Regulated Asset Base
Germany €22.4bn
Sweden €4.8bn
CEE & Turkey €7.7bn1
~78 GW renewables capacity
connected to E.ON networks
~20% of renewable assets in Europe
connected to E.ON networks
Customer Solutions
~53m customers across Europe2
Germany 13.9m
UK 10.3m3
Other ~28m
~33% of adj. EBIT4 from decentral energy infrastructure
Market leading positions with
4x Top 1 and 3x Top 2 in energy retail
|
1. 100% view for Slovakia and Turkey 2. Including at-equity participations; earnings of Customer Solutions business of Croatia, Slovenia and VSEH allocated to Energy Networks
|
|
due to size 3. To standardize reporting, the definition of customers was adjusted 4. Adjusted for non-operating effects, FY 2020
|
4
|
Table of contents
1 H1 2021 update ………………..……………..……………………………………………………… 6
2 Investment highlights……………………...……………………………………………………… 22
3 Appendix ……………………………...……………………………………………………………………… 48
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
E.ON SE published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 05:05:01 UTC.