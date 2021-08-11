Log in
    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/11 07:57:48 am
10.679 EUR   +0.40%
07:55aEON AG : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07:47aSINGLE FILE HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT : January - June 2021
PU
07:47aE ON : Presentation E.ON H1 2021 Results
PU
E ON : Capital Markets Story, August 2021

08/11/2021 | 07:47am EDT
Capital

Markets

Story

August 2021

including H1 2021 financials

Our purpose

Energy fuels human progress. At E.ON, we're doing everything

we can to make the future better and to enable our networks and energy solutions to connect people with one another.

E.ON business model fully focused on the energy transition

Non-CoreactivitiesCore activities: Customer centric energy infrastructure

Up-stream &

Power & Gas

Supply

Power Generation

distribution

business

E.ON fully focusing on the energy transition

Employees 2020

Dividend per share 2020

Group EBIT 2020

Adj. Net Income 2020

78,126

€0.47

~€3.8bn

~€1.6bn

3

E.ON's two core businesses

Energy Networks

~€35bn Regulated Asset Base

Germany €22.4bn

Sweden €4.8bn

CEE & Turkey €7.7bn1

~78 GW renewables capacity

connected to E.ON networks

~20% of renewable assets in Europe

connected to E.ON networks

Customer Solutions

~53m customers across Europe2

Germany 13.9m

UK 10.3m3

Other ~28m

~33% of adj. EBIT4 from decentral energy infrastructure

Market leading positions with

4x Top 1 and 3x Top 2 in energy retail

1. 100% view for Slovakia and Turkey 2. Including at-equity participations; earnings of Customer Solutions business of Croatia, Slovenia and VSEH allocated to Energy Networks

due to size 3. To standardize reporting, the definition of customers was adjusted 4. Adjusted for non-operating effects, FY 2020

4

Table of contents

1 H1 2021 update ………………..……………..……………………………………………………… 6

2 Investment highlights……………………...……………………………………………………… 22

3 Appendix ……………………………...……………………………………………………………………… 48

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

E.ON SE published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 05:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on E.ON SE
Financials
Sales 2021 62 323 M 72 980 M 72 980 M
Net income 2021 1 687 M 1 976 M 1 976 M
Net Debt 2021 34 040 M 39 861 M 39 861 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Yield 2021 4,59%
Capitalization 27 732 M 32 515 M 32 474 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 76 086
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart E.ON SE
Duration : Period :
E.ON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.ON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 10,64 €
Average target price 11,49 €
Spread / Average Target 8,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leonhard Birnbaum Chairman-Management Board
Marc Spieker Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Nitschke Head-Technology & Innovation, Sustainable Cities
Karen Maria Alida de Segundo Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E.ON SE17.34%32 515
NATIONAL GRID PLC10.00%46 835
SEMPRA3.41%42 072
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-14.70%40 716
ENGIE-6.69%33 103
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED7.89%31 770