Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. E.ON SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/12 12:59:25 pm
10.452 EUR   +0.99%
05:36pE ON : German energy firm E.ON suspends new natural gas contracts
RE
10/05EON AG : Credit Suisse remains its Buy rating
MD
10/05E.ON Next to Supply 233,000 Customers of Collapsed UK Energy Firms
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

E ON : German energy firm E.ON suspends new natural gas contracts

10/12/2021 | 05:36pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - German energy firm E.ON has temporarily suspended new natural gas supply contracts for residential customers, the company said on Tuesday, as suppliers across Europe struggle with a steep post-lockdown rise in demand.

"We have been reviewing new customer contracts for a few days, as we must take the sharp rise in procurement costs into account in our pricing," a company spokesperson said, without specifying how long the suspension would last.

Supply to customers with existing contracts would continue as normal, the spokesperson said.

E.ON is the first major German energy supplier to make such a move though other smaller providers have already done so, with two abruptly ending the electricity contracts of several hundred customers last week.

Gas prices in Germany have surged in recent months in line with the rest of Europe, but the country has not yet seen energy providers collapse as has happened in Britain. (Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by David Clarke)


© Reuters 2021
All news about E.ON SE
05:36pE ON : German energy firm E.ON suspends new natural gas contracts
RE
10/05EON AG : Credit Suisse remains its Buy rating
MD
10/05E.ON Next to Supply 233,000 Customers of Collapsed UK Energy Firms
DJ
10/05E ON : Wins UK Contract to Supply Customers of Collapsed Energy Suppliers
MT
10/01Britain's Four Largest Energy Suppliers Will Survive Energy Crisis, S&P Says
MT
09/30WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER : E.ON Installs Low Climate Footprint Solar Cells on Wihlborgs' Prop..
MT
09/30WIHLBORGS FASTIGHETER : and E.ON invest in low climate footprint solar cells
AQ
09/30Wihlborgs and E.ON invest in low climate footprint solar cells
CI
09/27E ON : UK energy supplier Utility Warehouse eyes bigger customer base as firms fail
RE
09/27QUOTES-German blue-chips respond to close national election
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on E.ON SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 62 257 M 71 845 M 52 842 M
Net income 2021 1 821 M 2 102 M 1 546 M
Net Debt 2021 39 314 M 45 368 M 33 368 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
Yield 2021 4,72%
Capitalization 26 986 M 31 151 M 22 905 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 75 534
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart E.ON SE
Duration : Period :
E.ON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.ON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 10,35 €
Average target price 12,11 €
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leonhard Birnbaum Chairman-Management Board
Marc Spieker Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Nitschke Head-Technology & Innovation, Sustainable Cities
Karen Maria Alida de Segundo Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E.ON SE14.19%31 230
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-6.32%44 134
NATIONAL GRID PLC2.53%43 725
SEMPRA-2.19%39 319
ENGIE-7.59%32 360
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED1.68%29 971