E ON : German energy firm E.ON suspends new natural gas contracts

BERLIN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - German energy firm E.ON
has temporarily suspended new natural gas supply
contracts for residential customers, the company said on
Tuesday, as suppliers across Europe struggle with a steep
post-lockdown rise in demand.
"We have been reviewing new customer contracts for a few
days, as we must take the sharp rise in procurement costs into
account in our pricing," a company spokesperson said, without
specifying how long the suspension would last.
Supply to customers with existing contracts would continue
as normal, the spokesperson said.
E.ON is the first major German energy supplier to make such
a move though other smaller providers have already done so, with
two abruptly ending the electricity contracts of several hundred
customers last week.
Gas prices in Germany have surged in recent months in line
with the rest of Europe, but the country has not yet seen energy
providers collapse as has happened in Britain.
(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by David Clarke)