E ON : Presentation E.ON H1 2021 Results

H1 2021 Results
August 11th, 2021
Positive momentum with guidance adjustment
E.ON H1 2021 results
Highlights
Strong performance in H1 2021
Excellent operations including progress on synergies and normalized weather
Technical adjustment of FY 2021 guidance EBIT1 guidance upgrade of ~€0.6bn due to adoption of law on the use of nuclear production rights
Mid-termtargets including synergies and dividend policy confirmed
Floods in Germany - E.ON provides high
competence in crisis management
H1 key financials1
€bn
3.2
2.2
1.8
1.0
Adj. EBIT
Adj. Net
Income
H1 2020
H1 2021
2021 FY guidance update
Group EBITDA1 €7.6-7.8bn
(€7.2-7.4bn)
Group EBIT1
€4.4-4.6bn
(€3.8-4.0bn)
Adj. Net Income1 €2.2-2.4bn
(€1.7-1.9bn)
1. Adjusted for non-operating effects
2
E.ON - the trusted expert for reliable energy infrastructure
German flood disaster highlights the increased importance for resilient energy infrastructure
3
Progress on our key priorities
Sustainability
Digitalization
Growth
• IT renewal on track: increasing
• European 'Fit for 55': focus
focus on cloudification
themes fully support E.ON's
growth ambitions
platforms: total of 9.5m accounts
• CEO Alliance for Europe's
migrated to E.ONnext and German
Recovery, Reform and Resilience:
digital sales platform
E.ON undertakes fundamental
role in the green energy transition
with own hydrogen activities
European
Green Deal
1. United Nations Environment Programme
4
Energy Networks Germany: initial proposal for return on equity published
Allowed German pre-tax RoE1 for new assets
6.91%
RFR2: 2.49%
RFR2: 0.74%
MRP3: 3.7%
MRP3: 3.8%
Beta: 0.81
Beta: 0.83
minimum
3rd regulatory period4
4.59%
First assessment
Further process
Initial proposal for 4th regulatory period5
1. RoE = Return on Equity 2. RFR = risk-free rate 3. MRP = market risk premium 4. Gas: 2018-2022, Power: 2019-2023 5. Gas: 2023-2027, Power: 2024-2028
5
6. According to CEER report
