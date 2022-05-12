Log in
    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/12 06:13:12 am EDT
10.17 EUR   -0.56%
E.ON SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/11EON AG : DZ Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
05/11EON AG : Barclays maintains a Buy rating
MD
E.ON SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/12/2022 | 06:05am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.05.2022 / 12:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Thomas Hubert
Last name(s): König

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
E.ON SE

b) LEI
Q9MAIUP40P25UFBFG033 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ENAG999

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
10.10 EUR 193920.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
10.10 EUR 193920.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


12.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: E.ON SE
Brüsseler Platz 1
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.eon.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

74941  12.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1351035&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
