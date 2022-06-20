Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. E.ON SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:30 2022-06-20 am EDT
8.775 EUR   +0.63%
09:21aE.ON SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/17EON AG : Bernstein maintains a Buy rating
MD
06/17EON AG : Upgraded to Buy by Goldman Sachs
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

E.ON SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/20/2022 | 09:21am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.06.2022 / 15:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Schmitz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
E.ON SE

b) LEI
Q9MAIUP40P25UFBFG033 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ENAG999

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
8.73164 EUR 100413.86 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
8.73164 EUR 100413.8600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


20.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: E.ON SE
Brüsseler Platz 1
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.eon.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

76277  20.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1379545&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 78 979 M 82 640 M 82 640 M
Net income 2022 2 079 M 2 176 M 2 176 M
Net Debt 2022 37 055 M 38 773 M 38 773 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 5,82%
Capitalization 22 750 M 23 805 M 23 805 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 67 634
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart E.ON SE
Duration : Period :
E.ON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.ON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 8,72 €
Average target price 12,18 €
Spread / Average Target 39,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leonhard Birnbaum CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Marc Spieker Head-Investor Relations
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Nitschke Head-Technology & Innovation, Sustainable Cities
Victoria E. Ossadnik Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E.ON SE-28.48%23 805
NATIONAL GRID PLC-2.48%46 009
SEMPRA ENERGY5.45%43 842
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-3.79%38 876
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-18.78%31 357
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-11.34%29 536