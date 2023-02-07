Advanced search
    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:43:50 2023-02-07 pm EST
9.870 EUR   -0.34%
12:38pE.ON Exceeds Guidance on Adjusted Earnings, Income
DJ
12:08pE.on Se : Preliminary financial results for the financial year 2022
EQ
11:43aEverWind gets approval for North America's first green hydrogen facility
RE
E.ON SE: Preliminary financial results for the financial year 2022

02/07/2023 | 12:08pm EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: E.ON SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
E.ON SE: Preliminary financial results for the financial year 2022

07-Feb-2023 / 18:06 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Preliminary financial results for the financial year 2022

E.ON expects an adjusted Group EBITDA for the financial year 2022 of approximately EUR 8.0 billion (Forecast: EUR 7.6 to 7.8 billion) and an adjusted Group Net Income of approximately EUR 2.7 billion (Forecast: EUR 2.3 to 2.5 billion). The key performance indicators of the individual segments are expected to be within, but in each case at the upper end of the forecast ranges updated in November. Especially due to the addition effect of the segment results and the higher than expected development in the Non-Core Business segment in the past financial year, the preliminary financial results for the Group are above expectations.

The financial figures are preliminary and have not been verified. The full financial results will be published as planned on 15 March 2023 in the Annual Report 2022.

Information on the key performance indicators can be found at www.eon.com/key-performance-indicators.

Contact:
Dr. Iris Eveleigh
Head of Investor Relations
T +49 170 7688749
iris.eveleigh@eon.com

Lars A. Rosumek
Head of Group Communications & Political Affairs
T +49 175 2936554
lars.rosumek@eon.com

E.ON SE 
Brüsseler Platz 1
45131 Essen

ISIN: DE000ENAG999
WKN: ENAG99
 

07-Feb-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: E.ON SE
Brüsseler Platz 1
45131 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)201-184 00
E-mail: info@eon.com
Internet: www.eon.com
ISIN: DE000ENAG999
WKN: ENAG99
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1552871

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1552871  07-Feb-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1552871&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 87 093 M 93 507 M 93 507 M
Net income 2022 2 447 M 2 627 M 2 627 M
Net Debt 2022 35 753 M 38 387 M 38 387 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,99x
Yield 2022 5,13%
Capitalization 21 269 M 22 835 M 22 835 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 67 634
Free-Float 83,8%
Managers and Directors
Leonhard Birnbaum CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Marc Spieker Head-Investor Relations
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Nitschke Head-Technology & Innovation, Sustainable Cities
Victoria E. Ossadnik Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E.ON SE6.11%22 835
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-5.83%98 871
SEMPRA ENERGY0.88%49 552
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.13%48 191
NATIONAL GRID PLC4.27%45 956
ENGIE-2.67%33 889