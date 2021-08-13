Log in
    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/13 04:27:06 am
10.789 EUR   +0.55%
04:11aE ON : deepens collaboration with Microsoft and Wipro
PU
08/12E ON : Germany's E.ON to Get Hub Energy's Clients in UK
MT
08/12E ON : Next to take on customers of failed UK supplier Hub Energy
RE
E ON : deepens collaboration with Microsoft and Wipro

08/13/2021 | 04:11am EDT
'We are pleased to be working with E.ON to jointly drive the company's digital transformation,' said Marianne Janik, CEO of Microsoft Germany. 'People and businesses across Europe will benefit from the development of new solutions for a sustainable, digital energy world.'
'Wipro is excited to support E.ON on their digital transformation journey as a strategic implementation partner using Wipro FullStride Cloud Services to transform applications to Microsoft Azure,' said Michael Seiger, Country Head and MD, Germany, Wipro Limited. 'E.ON is driving the green energy transition with innovative technologies using cloud, data and AI. Collaborations like this will help accelerate both the energy and digital transformation agenda even further.' ' rte-source='aem' class='hydrated'>

E.ON is deepening its collaboration with Microsoft and Wipro Limited as part of a multi-year agreement. By the end of 2023, E.ON will move all IT applications from its own data centres to Microsoft Azure. Wipro will be responsible for migrating the applications. The aim is to make IT processes more flexible, to increase operational efficiency and to accelerate the development of new solutions and services for customers and employees.

Currently, E.ON operates five data centres in Germany and the UK. All applications hosted here will be transferred to Microsoft Azure, thus eliminating costs for the operation and modernization of these data centres. In addition to more efficiency, more flexible processes and cost savings, E.ON is also taking another important step towards CO2 neutrality with the cloud transformation. This is because all of Microsoft's data centres are already operated in a climate-neutral manner.

'Cloud transformation is a key element of our journey to a digital, sustainable energy future and an essential part of our Cloud First strategy,' emphasizes Sebastian Weber, CTO of E.ON. 'Tomorrow's energy world requires innovative and sustainable solutions. Microsoft's agile cloud platform, Wipro's cloud expertise and our experience in automation and artificial intelligence are contributing significantly to making E.ON even more sustainable and digital.' 'We are pleased to be working with E.ON to jointly drive the company's digital transformation,' said Marianne Janik, CEO of Microsoft Germany. 'People and businesses across Europe will benefit from the development of new solutions for a sustainable, digital energy world.'
'Wipro is excited to support E.ON on their digital transformation journey as a strategic implementation partner using Wipro FullStride Cloud Services to transform applications to Microsoft Azure,' said Michael Seiger, Country Head and MD, Germany, Wipro Limited. 'E.ON is driving the green energy transition with innovative technologies using cloud, data and AI. Collaborations like this will help accelerate both the energy and digital transformation agenda even further.'

Disclaimer

E.ON SE published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 08:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
