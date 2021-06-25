E ON : NeXtWind buys three German onshore wind parks, looks for more

FRANKFURT, June 25 (Reuters) - Investment firm NeXtWind said
on Friday it had bought three onshore wind parks in northern
Germany with a combined capacity of 70 megawatts (MW), a first
step in its plan to invest in maturing German wind power assets.
The deal accounts for over half of the $100 million raised
by the company in a financing round from institutional investors
and individuals, including Crestline Investors, Ferd and ARB
Investment Partners, NeXtWind said in a statement prepared for
Reuters.
The company aims to allocate the rest of the money over the
next 12 months, while planning more fundraisings for a second
phase of spending in Germany and Europe, it said.
Ultimately, NeXtWind wants to have a 1 gigawatt (GW)
portfolio of carbon-free assets.
The company aims to extend the life of green power assets,
where subsidies are ending, and, where possible, raise their
capacity.
The first projects comprise 34 turbines in the states of
Lower Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt with an average age of 14 years.
NeXtWind plans to triple the sites' current annual output to
around 300 gigawatt hours (GWh) a year by between 2024 and 2026.
Chief Investment Officer Lars Meyer said the company was
looking to buy assets from owners who choose not to operate them
under more market-based conditions.
"Ownership of these ageing project sites, particularly in
Germany, is highly fragmented, so strong local market
relationships are essential for sourcing and successfully
executing investment opportunities," he said.
The turbines' output will be marketed under fixed price
deals called power purchase agreements (PPAs), which are
becoming popular among utilities' trading arms and corporate
consumers keen on becoming greener.
By 2025, up to 16 GW of German green power capacity will
lose subsidy status under 20-year fixed price guarantees that
are being replaced with an auction-based system.
