E ON : raises 2021 outlook on nuclear refund one-off

08/11/2021 | 01:40am EDT
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German energy firm E.ON raised its outlook on Wednesday for 2021, citing about 500 million euros ($586 million) in refunds as part of a government deal to wrap up Germany's nuclear exit.

E.ON now expects adjusted earnings before interest and tax of 4.4 billion euros to 4.6 billion euros ($5.2 billion-$5.4 billion) and adjusted net income of 2.2 billion to 2.4 billion euros.

The group previously expected adjusted EBIT of 3.8 billion to 4.0 billion euros and adjusted net income of 1.7 billion to 1.9 billion.

Germany struck a deal in March with the country's nuclear plant operators to address the financial consequences of its decision to fully abandon the technology by 2022, a process that was accelerated in the wake of Japan's Fukushima crisis.

E.ON has bundled its legacy nuclear power activities at its PreussenElektra division, where first-half adjusted EBIT more than tripled to 694 million euros, accounting for more than a fifth of group profit.

Higher gas sales and cost cuts at E.ON's British retail business also boosted profits at the group's customer unit by 75%.

($1 = 0.8533 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 62 323 M 73 029 M 73 029 M
Net income 2021 1 687 M 1 977 M 1 977 M
Net Debt 2021 34 040 M 39 888 M 39 888 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Yield 2021 4,59%
Capitalization 27 732 M 32 515 M 32 496 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 76 086
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart E.ON SE
Duration : Period :
E.ON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.ON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 10,64 €
Average target price 11,49 €
Spread / Average Target 8,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leonhard Birnbaum Chairman-Management Board
Marc Spieker Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Nitschke Head-Technology & Innovation, Sustainable Cities
Karen Maria Alida de Segundo Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E.ON SE17.34%32 515
NATIONAL GRID PLC10.00%46 578
SEMPRA3.41%41 915
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-14.70%40 241
ENGIE-6.69%33 089
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED7.89%32 240