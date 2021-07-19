E ON : sends nationwide aid to affected flood areas





Monday noon: Still 30,000 people of the original 200,000 in the Westnetz area without electricity



E.ON subsidiaries send material and employees to the crisis areas



E.ON congress centre in Rhineland-Palatinate offers free emergency accommodation





'

Monday noon: Still 30,000 people of the original 200,000 in the Westnetz area without electricity

E.ON subsidiaries send material and employees to the crisis areas

E.ON congress centre in Rhineland-Palatinate offers free emergency accommodation

The consequences of the catastrophic storms in western Germany have also led to considerable damage to electricity and gas networks.







Therefore, throughout last weekend, E.ON employees were working around the clock to restore supplies and will continue to do so the upcoming days. The number of people without electricity in the area covered by E.ON subsidiary Westnetz was reduced within a few days from 200,000 to 30,000 on Monday noon. The exact number is very difficult to determine due to the enormous destruction and evacuations.







At the same time, help from other companies in the Group is on its way to the crisis regions. On Sunday, the E.ON subsidiary Bayernwerk dispatched four mobile tank units, including operating personnel. On Monday, Bayernwerk sent 21 emergency power generators, a mobile transformer station and spare parts to the affected areas. While the emergency generators are to support the local power supply, the mobile transformer station can be used to connect the local grid to the medium-voltage grid. The tank facilities will be used to refuel local gensets.







MITNETZ STROM sent a mobile flood-system to the crisis area. This consists of two PVC-hoses lying parallel and firmly connected to each other, thus also replacing the construction of protective walls with sandbags. The PVC-hoses are laid out at the appropriate location, connected to each other and filled with water. Such a hose dam is built up faster than a comparable sandbag dam. A total of 35 grid employees from different regions of the MITNETZ STROM grid area were sent to the flood regions with emergency vehicles. The company is providing support in the form of ten grid replacement units and the necessary working materials.







Since Thursday, the Süwag network subsidiary Syna has been in action, in some cases with up to 20 Syna-employees from the service teams, as well as the competence and measurement teams, supporting those affected on site - until deep into the night. With three mobile stations, a 650-kilovoltampere generator and six emergency generators, the employees are restoring the power supply in the communities and towns around Sinzig, Dernau and Müsch.







Rooms are being provided free of charge at E.ON's own conference centre in Wanderath, Rhineland-Palatinate. There are currently 150 people accommodated there who have either been directly affected by the storm or are helping with repair and supply work on site.



"

The consequences of the catastrophic storms in western Germany have also led to considerable damage to electricity and gas networks.

Therefore, throughout last weekend, E.ON employees were working around the clock to restore supplies and will continue to do so the upcoming days. The number of people without electricity in the area covered by E.ON subsidiary Westnetz was reduced within a few days from 200,000 to 30,000 on Monday noon. The exact number is very difficult to determine due to the enormous destruction and evacuations.

At the same time, help from other companies in the Group is on its way to the crisis regions. On Sunday, the E.ON subsidiary Bayernwerk dispatched four mobile tank units, including operating personnel. On Monday, Bayernwerk sent 21 emergency power generators, a mobile transformer station and spare parts to the affected areas. While the emergency generators are to support the local power supply, the mobile transformer station can be used to connect the local grid to the medium-voltage grid. The tank facilities will be used to refuel local gensets.

MITNETZ STROM sent a mobile flood-system to the crisis area. This consists of two PVC-hoses lying parallel and firmly connected to each other, thus also replacing the construction of protective walls with sandbags. The PVC-hoses are laid out at the appropriate location, connected to each other and filled with water. Such a hose dam is built up faster than a comparable sandbag dam. A total of 35 grid employees from different regions of the MITNETZ STROM grid area were sent to the flood regions with emergency vehicles. The company is providing support in the form of ten grid replacement units and the necessary working materials.

Since Thursday, the Süwag network subsidiary Syna has been in action, in some cases with up to 20 Syna-employees from the service teams, as well as the competence and measurement teams, supporting those affected on site - until deep into the night. With three mobile stations, a 650-kilovoltampere generator and six emergency generators, the employees are restoring the power supply in the communities and towns around Sinzig, Dernau and Müsch.

Rooms are being provided free of charge at E.ON's own conference centre in Wanderath, Rhineland-Palatinate. There are currently 150 people accommodated there who have either been directly affected by the storm or are helping with repair and supply work on site.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by E.ON Group Management and other information currently available to E.ON. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. E.ON SE does not intend, and does not assume any liability whatsoever, to update these forward-looking statements or to align them to future events or developments.



'

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by E.ON Group Management and other information currently available to E.ON. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. E.ON SE does not intend, and does not assume any liability whatsoever, to update these forward-looking statements or to align them to future events or developments.