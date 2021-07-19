Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. E.ON SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

E ON : sends nationwide aid to affected flood areas

07/19/2021 | 10:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Monday noon: Still 30,000 people of the original 200,000 in the Westnetz area without electricity
  • E.ON subsidiaries send material and employees to the crisis areas
  • E.ON congress centre in Rhineland-Palatinate offers free emergency accommodation

'
  • Monday noon: Still 30,000 people of the original 200,000 in the Westnetz area without electricity
  • E.ON subsidiaries send material and employees to the crisis areas
  • E.ON congress centre in Rhineland-Palatinate offers free emergency accommodation

The consequences of the catastrophic storms in western Germany have also led to considerable damage to electricity and gas networks.



Therefore, throughout last weekend, E.ON employees were working around the clock to restore supplies and will continue to do so the upcoming days. The number of people without electricity in the area covered by E.ON subsidiary Westnetz was reduced within a few days from 200,000 to 30,000 on Monday noon. The exact number is very difficult to determine due to the enormous destruction and evacuations.



At the same time, help from other companies in the Group is on its way to the crisis regions. On Sunday, the E.ON subsidiary Bayernwerk dispatched four mobile tank units, including operating personnel. On Monday, Bayernwerk sent 21 emergency power generators, a mobile transformer station and spare parts to the affected areas. While the emergency generators are to support the local power supply, the mobile transformer station can be used to connect the local grid to the medium-voltage grid. The tank facilities will be used to refuel local gensets.



MITNETZ STROM sent a mobile flood-system to the crisis area. This consists of two PVC-hoses lying parallel and firmly connected to each other, thus also replacing the construction of protective walls with sandbags. The PVC-hoses are laid out at the appropriate location, connected to each other and filled with water. Such a hose dam is built up faster than a comparable sandbag dam. A total of 35&nbsp;grid employees from different regions of the MITNETZ STROM grid area were sent to the flood regions with emergency vehicles. The company is providing support in the form of ten grid replacement units and the necessary working materials.



Since Thursday, the Süwag network subsidiary Syna has been in action, in some cases with up to 20 Syna-employees from the service teams, as well as the competence and measurement teams, supporting those affected on site - until deep into the night. With three mobile stations, a 650-kilovoltampere generator and six emergency generators, the employees are restoring the power supply in the communities and towns around Sinzig, Dernau and Müsch.



Rooms are being provided free of charge at E.ON's own conference centre in Wanderath, Rhineland-Palatinate. There are currently 150 people accommodated there who have either been directly affected by the storm or are helping with repair and supply work on site.


"

The consequences of the catastrophic storms in western Germany have also led to considerable damage to electricity and gas networks.

Therefore, throughout last weekend, E.ON employees were working around the clock to restore supplies and will continue to do so the upcoming days. The number of people without electricity in the area covered by E.ON subsidiary Westnetz was reduced within a few days from 200,000 to 30,000 on Monday noon. The exact number is very difficult to determine due to the enormous destruction and evacuations.

At the same time, help from other companies in the Group is on its way to the crisis regions. On Sunday, the E.ON subsidiary Bayernwerk dispatched four mobile tank units, including operating personnel. On Monday, Bayernwerk sent 21 emergency power generators, a mobile transformer station and spare parts to the affected areas. While the emergency generators are to support the local power supply, the mobile transformer station can be used to connect the local grid to the medium-voltage grid. The tank facilities will be used to refuel local gensets.

MITNETZ STROM sent a mobile flood-system to the crisis area. This consists of two PVC-hoses lying parallel and firmly connected to each other, thus also replacing the construction of protective walls with sandbags. The PVC-hoses are laid out at the appropriate location, connected to each other and filled with water. Such a hose dam is built up faster than a comparable sandbag dam. A total of 35 grid employees from different regions of the MITNETZ STROM grid area were sent to the flood regions with emergency vehicles. The company is providing support in the form of ten grid replacement units and the necessary working materials.

Since Thursday, the Süwag network subsidiary Syna has been in action, in some cases with up to 20 Syna-employees from the service teams, as well as the competence and measurement teams, supporting those affected on site - until deep into the night. With three mobile stations, a 650-kilovoltampere generator and six emergency generators, the employees are restoring the power supply in the communities and towns around Sinzig, Dernau and Müsch.

Rooms are being provided free of charge at E.ON's own conference centre in Wanderath, Rhineland-Palatinate. There are currently 150 people accommodated there who have either been directly affected by the storm or are helping with repair and supply work on site.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by E.ON Group Management and other information currently available to E.ON. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. E.ON SE does not intend, and does not assume any liability whatsoever, to update these forward-looking statements or to align them to future events or developments.


'

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by E.ON Group Management and other information currently available to E.ON. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. E.ON SE does not intend, and does not assume any liability whatsoever, to update these forward-looking statements or to align them to future events or developments.

Disclaimer

E.ON SE published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 14:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about E.ON SE
10:14aE ON : sends nationwide aid to affected flood areas
PU
07/16COMPLEO CHARGING : E.ON in Exclusive Talks to Sell Innogy's European E-Mobility ..
MT
07/16E ON : employees on flood duty around the clock
PU
07/16Compleo Charging Solutions AG entered into a term sheet agreement to acquire ..
CI
07/15EON AG : Gets a Buy rating from Bernstein
MD
07/15EON AG : Upgraded to Buy by JP Morgan
MD
07/14EON AG : Jefferies reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
07/12E.ON SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
EQ
07/12JOINT PRESS RELEASE : Berlin's hidden energy source: E.ON commis-sions largest s..
PU
07/08E ON : backs EU plan to cut carbon emissions by 55 percent by 2030
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 62 144 M 73 245 M 73 245 M
Net income 2021 1 609 M 1 897 M 1 897 M
Net Debt 2021 34 040 M 40 121 M 40 121 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,9x
Yield 2021 4,69%
Capitalization 27 153 M 32 062 M 32 004 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 76 086
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart E.ON SE
Duration : Period :
E.ON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.ON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 10,41 €
Average target price 11,39 €
Spread / Average Target 9,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leonhard Birnbaum Chairman-Management Board
Marc Spieker Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Nitschke Head-Technology & Innovation, Sustainable Cities
Karen Maria Alida de Segundo Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E.ON SE14.89%30 639
NATIONAL GRID PLC9.02%45 657
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-15.35%44 020
SEMPRA5.33%41 621
ENGIE-7.17%33 569
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED5.90%30 235