The company, which is due to release full-year results on March 15, expects adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around 8 billion euros ($8.6 billion) and adjusted net profit of 2.7 billion.

It had forecast adjusted EBITDA of 7.6 billion to 7.8 billion euros and adjusted net profit of 2.3 billion to 2.5 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9326 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Franklin Paul)