Security EOAN

E.ON SE

Equities EOAN DE000ENAG999

Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03:59:12 2023-07-20 pm EDT
11.50 EUR +1.17% -0.30% +22.94%
E.ON : Data update

Today at 04:48 pm

Latest news about E.ON SE

E.ON : Data update Alphavalue
Consumer center: Relief with energy price does not always arrive DP
Energy agency: electrification driving global electricity demand DP
Companies want solar demand for farmland DP
Gas supply in Germany was also reliable in 2022 DP
Garo Surges 6% Amid Partnership With Germany’s E.ON MT
Alphabet Appoints E.ON as EV Charging Partner CI
Wind turbines: recycling industry warns of long-term waste problem DP
EON AG : Bernstein reiterates its Neutral rating MD
Fitch Maintains E.ON's Rating, Stable Outlook on 'Solid' Business Profile MT
NRW Economics Minister Neubaur calls for solution for industrial electricity price DP
Renewable energies cover more than half of electricity consumption DP
Authority wants to approve thousands of kilometers of electricity highways by 2025 DP
E.ON to Build Energy Recovery Plant at Imerys Site in Belgium MT
BUND study: safety of interim nuclear waste storage facilities problematic DP
BUND study criticizes safety of interim nuclear waste storage facilities DP
EON AG : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating MD
Expert: Energy system has coped with nuclear shutdown DP
Cyberattacks on renewables: Europe power sector's dread in chaos of war RE
E.ON's Birnbaum: Europe's gas, power grids must be strengthened RE
E.ON Next Energy Ordered to Pay $6.5 Million by UK Energy Regulator DJ
E.On Unit Agrees to GBP5 Million Settlement After Ofgem Review Finds Customer Service Weakness MT
Habeck at energy congress in Berlin DP
Verdict for acid attack on energy manager Günther legally binding DP
EON AG : Bernstein remains Neutral MD

Company Profile

E.ON SE is one of the leading producers and distributors of electricity and gas. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of electric energy (64.7%); - distribution of gas (33%); - other (6.3%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (46.9%), the United Kingdom (24.5%), the Netherlands (4.6%), Sweden (2.5%) and Europe (21.5%).
Sector
Multiline Utilities
Calendar
2023-08-09 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for E.ON SE

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
11.37EUR
Average target price
12.61EUR
Spread / Average Target
+10.94%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Multiline Utilities

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
E.ON SE
Chart Analysis E.ON SE
+22.94% 33 218 M $
RWE AG
Chart Analysis RWE AG
-4.69% 32 674 M $
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.
Chart Analysis Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc.
+5.21% 31 634 M $
ACWA POWER COMPANY
Chart Analysis ACWA POWER Company
+27.63% 37 333 M $
ENGIE
Chart Analysis ENGIE
+14.71% 40 809 M $
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Chart Analysis Veolia Environnement
+23.08% 22 997 M $
AMEREN CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Ameren Corporation
-2.24% 22 372 M $
SEMPRA ENERGY
Chart Analysis Sempra Energy
-3.19% 46 106 M $
PPL CORPORATION
Chart Analysis PPL Corporation
-6.26% 19 901 M $
UNIPER SE
Chart Analysis Uniper SE
+94.90% 46 782 M $
Other Multiline Utilities
