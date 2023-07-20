|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03:59:12 2023-07-20 pm EDT
|11.50 EUR
|+1.17%
|-0.30%
|+22.94%
|10:48pm
E.ON : Data update
|10:14am
Consumer center: Relief with energy price does not always arrive
|DP
Company Profile
E.ON SE is one of the leading producers and distributors of electricity and gas. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of electric energy (64.7%); - distribution of gas (33%); - other (6.3%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (46.9%), the United Kingdom (24.5%), the Netherlands (4.6%), Sweden (2.5%) and Europe (21.5%).
Sector: Multiline Utilities
2023-08-09 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
11.37EUR
Average target price
12.61EUR
Spread / Average Target
+10.94%
|+22.94%
|33 218 M $
|-4.69%
|32 674 M $
|+5.21%
|31 634 M $
|+27.63%
|37 333 M $
|+14.71%
|40 809 M $
|+23.08%
|22 997 M $
|-2.24%
|22 372 M $
|-3.19%
|46 106 M $
|-6.26%
|19 901 M $
|+94.90%
|46 782 M $