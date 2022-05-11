Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. E.ON SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/11 11:50:36 am EDT
10.22 EUR   +3.69%
11:09aEON AG : DZ Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
09:30aEON AG : Barclays maintains a Buy rating
MD
09:25aEON AG : Bernstein reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EON AG : DZ Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating

05/11/2022 | 11:09am EDT
DZ Bank confirms his opinion on the stock and remains Neutral.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 72 286 M 76 139 M 76 139 M
Net income 2022 2 195 M 2 312 M 2 312 M
Net Debt 2022 38 616 M 40 674 M 40 674 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,0x
Yield 2022 5,16%
Capitalization 25 709 M 27 079 M 27 079 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 67 634
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart E.ON SE
Duration : Period :
E.ON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.ON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 9,85 €
Average target price 12,40 €
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leonhard Birnbaum CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Marc Spieker Head-Investor Relations
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Nitschke Head-Technology & Innovation, Sustainable Cities
Victoria E. Ossadnik Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E.ON SE-19.18%27 079
NATIONAL GRID PLC12.05%53 268
SEMPRA ENERGY22.49%49 830
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC3.79%41 937
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.2.40%34 114
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-16.53%32 439